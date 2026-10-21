Asset Location At $85K: Where Bonds And Stocks Should Go

MENAFN - Thousandaire) > You've got three accounts now: a 401(k), a Roth IRA, and a fresh taxable brokerage account. Somebody told you to put the bonds in one and the stocks in another, to“locate your assets” and save thousands in tax.

At $85,000 of household income, the honest number is closer to a hundred dollars a year. That's still worth knowing, because the free move is easy and the expensive mistake is not.

What actually gets taxed in a brokerage account

A taxable account sends you a tax form every year whether you sold anything or not. Interest is taxable income in the year it becomes available to you (IRS Topic no. 403 ). A fund can also pass along taxable distributions, and that can be true even if you reinvest them (SEC Investor, Fund Distributions ).

Not all of it is taxed the same way. Qualified dividends are the ordinary dividends that qualify to be taxed at lower capital gain rates (IRS Topic no. 404 ). A broad stock index fund throws off mostly that kind of income. A bond fund throws off interest.

The math at $85,000

These are illustrations. Swap in your own numbers.

Start with $85,000 of household income. Take out $6,000 of pre-tax 401(k) contributions, which leaves $79,000. Subtract the $32,200 standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly in 2026, which leaves $46,800 of taxable income (Rev. Proc. 2025-32 ).

That sits inside the 12% bracket, which runs from $24,800 to $100,800 of taxable income for 2026 (Rev. Proc. 2025-32 ).

Now two funds, $20,000 each. We'll say the bond fund pays 4% and the stock fund pays 1.5% in qualified dividends. Those are round numbers, not a forecast.

Bond fund in the taxable account. 4% of $20,000 is $800 of interest. 12% of $800 is $96 in federal tax.

Stock fund in the taxable account. 1.5% of $20,000 is $300 of qualified dividends. For 2026, the 0% capital gain rate applies up to $98,900 of taxable income for married couples filing jointly (Rev. Proc. 2025-32 ). Qualified dividends and capital gains are run through the same worksheet to figure the tax (Instructions for Schedule D ). Your $46,800 plus $300 of dividends is far under that line, so the tax on the $300 is $0.

Now the two layouts side by side.

Layout A. Bonds in the 401(k), stocks in the brokerage account. Tax this year: $0 plus $0, which is $0. Layout B. Stocks in the 401(k), bonds in the brokerage account. Tax this year: $96 plus $0, which is $96.

The gap is $96 a year on $40,000 of investments. Put it to work for 30 years at a round 5% and you get about $6,400 (=FV(0.05, 30, -96) in any spreadsheet). It's real money. It isn't life-changing.

Where it gets bigger, and where it doesn't

Move the same couple into the 22% bracket, which starts above $100,800 of taxable income (Rev. Proc. 2025-32 ), and the picture changes a little. Qualified dividends now fall in the 15% range, which runs up to $613,700 of taxable income for married couples filing jointly (Rev. Proc. 2025-32 ).

Bonds in the brokerage account: 22% of $800 is $176. Stocks in the brokerage account: 15% of $300 is $45.

The swap saves $131 a year, not $131,000. Even at a higher bracket, asset location is a tidy trim, not a wealth engine.

The cost nobody puts in the pitch

Location only works if the account you're moving into has a good version of the fund. Say your 401(k) bond option charges 0.5% a year more than the bond fund you could buy in the brokerage account. 0.5% of $20,000 is $100 a year.

$100 in extra fees beats $96 in tax savings. You'd have traded a small tax cost for a slightly larger fee cost, and the fee shows up every year whether the market is up or down. Check the expense ratios before you move anything.

Which account gets what

Roth IRA first. Money that grows tax-free forever belongs with your highest expected growth, which is stocks. Every extra dollar of growth there is a dollar you never owe tax on.

Put numbers on it. Say $20,000 of stock fund grows to $60,000, a round 3x we're using for illustration. That's $40,000 of gain. Inside the Roth, you owe nothing on it. In a brokerage account, in a year when those gains land in the 15% range, 15% of $40,000 is $6,000. The faster something grows, the more the Roth is worth, which is why the stock fund gets the Roth and the bond fund doesn't.

The 401(k) is the home for the bond fund, if the plan offers a low-cost bond index option. Interest inside the plan isn't taxed this year, and that's the one kind of income that costs you the most in a brokerage account.

The brokerage account takes a broad stock index fund. It's the account where the income is taxed lightest at your bracket and where you can sell shares later on your own schedule.

If your plan's bond options are expensive, skip the 401(k) bond move and hold bonds in the brokerage account. The $96 isn't worth a fee that eats it.

The move to make

If you're married filing jointly, near $85,000 of income, with a 401(k) match, a Roth IRA, and a new brokerage account, the whole to-do list fits in four lines. Fill the match. Fill the Roth. Then, if you hold bonds at all, put the bond fund in the 401(k) when that plan offers one with an expense ratio comparable to what you could buy elsewhere. Put your stock index fund in the Roth and the brokerage account.

Don't sell anything this year to chase a $96 tax difference. Point your next contribution at the right account instead.

This isn't for you if you hold only stock funds and no bonds, in which case there's nothing to locate. It's also not for you if you're in a high bracket with a large taxable balance of bonds or other income-heavy assets; the dollars are bigger there, and a tax pro should run your actual numbers.

Sources Internal Revenue Service, Topic no. 403, Interest received U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Investor, Fund Distributions: Investor Bulletin Internal Revenue Service, Topic no. 404, Dividends and other corporate distributions Internal Revenue Service, Revenue Procedure 2025-32 (2026 inflation adjustments, including tax rate tables, standard deduction and capital gains amounts) Internal Revenue Service, 2025 Instructions for Schedule D (Form 1040), Capital Gains and Losses Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype