Ironsight AI And Fast Iron Partner To Bring AI-Powered Inventory Capture To Caterpillar, Komatsu And Volvo Equipment Dealers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of IronSight AI's image recognition with Fast Iron's inventory management and e-commerce platform lets heavy equipment dealers identify, list and sell used parts and attachments from a single smartphone photo.

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronSight AI, a provider of AI-powered asset intelligence technology for the heavy equipment industry, and Fast Iron, an AI-driven inventory management and e-commerce platform, today announced a partnership to dramatically simplify how equipment dealers identify, manage and sell parts, attachments and other inventory.







IronSight AI x Fast Iron

The partnership integrates IronSight AI's image recognition and asset intelligence capabilities into Fast Iron's end-to-end inventory platform. Using a smartphone, dealership employees can photograph a part or attachment, leverage AI to identify the item, generate relevant specifications and compatibility information, and create a marketplace-ready listing in seconds.

The technology addresses a longstanding industry challenge: equipment dealers have substantial amounts of valuable inventory sitting in yards, warehouses and service facilities that is difficult and time-consuming to identify, manage and market effectively.

"Every dealer yard is full of parts and attachments that never make it online. It isn't because nobody wants them; it's because nobody has time to figure out what they are," said Saroj Duggirala, founder and CEO of IronSight AI. "After a decade in heavy equipment remarketing, I've seen how much value sits idle in those yards. With Fast Iron, a dealership employee can point a phone at a part and have a marketplace-ready listing in seconds. That turns overlooked inventory into revenue without adding headcount."

From a Smartphone Photo to Online Commerce

The integrated solution enables dealership employees to:



Capture: Photograph a part or attachment using a smartphone.

Identify: IronSight AI analyzes the image to identify the item and relevant attributes.

Enrich: Generate descriptions, specifications and equipment compatibility information.

Manage: Organize and track inventory using Fast Iron's mobile inventory management capabilities, including geolocation. Market and Sell: Create listings and publish inventory through dealer-branded websites and consolidated online marketplaces.

The result is a dramatically faster process for transforming physical inventory into searchable digital listings, reducing manual data entry and making previously overlooked inventory available to potential buyers.

Scaling Across Major Equipment Dealer Networks

Fast Iron is deploying its platform across major heavy equipment dealer networks, with 12 large dealers currently onboard or in deployment, including Caterpillar, Komatsu and Volvo dealers.

Fast Iron also hosts the consolidated marketplace for the Cat Dealer Used Parts Association (CDUPA), representing more than 20 Caterpillar dealers.

These relationships provide an opportunity to bring IronSight AI's technology to a growing network of equipment dealers and expand the amount of inventory available through digital commerce.

"Equipment dealers have enormous amounts of valuable inventory that is difficult to identify, manage and sell efficiently," said Craig Klooster, President of Fast Iron. "We've built a platform that connects the entire process - from an item sitting in the yard to a customer purchasing it online. IronSight's technology helps make that process even faster and easier for dealership employees."

Making AI Practical for Heavy Equipment Commerce

The partnership demonstrates how AI can solve real operational challenges in the heavy equipment industry.

By combining IronSight AI's specialized image recognition and asset intelligence with Fast Iron's inventory management, marketing and e-commerce capabilities, dealers can reduce the effort required to bring inventory online while improving its visibility and marketability.

The companies are initially focused on parts and attachments, with opportunities to extend AI-powered asset capture across additional equipment and inventory categories.

As adoption expands, the integrated technology has the potential to help dealers digitize thousands of previously difficult-to-market assets, improve inventory accuracy and connect more buyers with available inventory.

About IronSight AI

IronSight AI provides AI-powered inspection, asset intelligence and remarketing technology for heavy equipment, trucks and industrial assets. Its technology transforms physical assets and visual information into structured data for identification, inspection, valuation, listing and commerce. The company is also the builder of Yardly, an autonomous yard rover to help with everything from inventory clerking to assisting in fleet maintenance and operations.

About Fast Iron

Fast Iron provides AI-driven inventory management, marketing and e-commerce solutions for the heavy equipment industry. Its end-to-end platform enables dealers to identify, manage, market and sell parts, attachments and other inventory through mobile applications, dealer-branded websites and consolidated marketplaces. Fast Iron serves major equipment dealers across North America and operates FastIron.com and the Cat Dealer Used Parts Association marketplace, CDUPA.com.

Press Inquiries

Saroj Duggirala

Founder and CEO, IronSight AI

saroj [at] avium.ai

(650) 772-6015



Craig Klooster

President, Fast Iron

cklooster [at] fastiron.net

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