Gray Law Offices, Ltd. Helps Illinois Homeowners Reclaim Equity From Property Tax Deeds Dating Back to July 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Illinois' new tax sale law opens a path to recover lost home equity as Gray Law Offices, Ltd. guides qualifying former owners through the claims process.

Chicago, IL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Law Offices, Ltd. helps Illinois homeowners pursue equity left behind when residential properties are lost through tax sales. Following legislation signed by Governor JB Pritzker as P.A. 104-0553 effective July 10, 2026, the Chicago real estate law firm guides former owners through recovery procedures that distinguish earlier tax sales from those subject to the state's new judicial tax-deed auction process.

Gray Law Offices, Ltd.

The unpaid tax balance explains why the property was lost; it does not establish how much equity the former owner may recover. Determining that amount requires a closer examination of the property's financial position, which Gray Law Offices, Ltd. undertakes when evaluating Illinois property tax sale claims. That examination weighs the property's value at tax-deed issuance against taxes, liens, and other amounts that may reduce recovery. From there, the property's tax-sale history determines which recovery procedure applies.









Gray Law Offices, Ltd.

Two former homeowners with similar property losses may face entirely different recovery proceedings depending on when their properties entered the tax-sale process. Qualifying tax deeds recorded before July 10, 2026, may fall under the newly established Illinois Surplus Equity Fund, while later tax sales may generate recoverable proceeds through judicial tax-deed auctions. For qualifying tax deeds recorded between July 10, 2024, and July 10, 2026, the opportunity to petition the fund expires on July 10, 2028. Outstanding certificates issued before July 10, 2026, that result in tax deeds recorded after that date also fall under the Surplus Equity Fund; in those cases the petition must generally be filed within two years of the date the tax deed is recorded. Missing the deadline can close the recovery path regardless of how much equity the property once held.

For a former owner pursuing the fund, Gray Law Offices, Ltd. prepares claims using ownership records and evidence of the property's value when the tax deed was issued. The county may challenge that valuation or the deductions used to calculate the claimed equity, turning an apparent financial difference into a contested factual question. David R. Gray, Jr., real estate lawyer at Gray Law Offices, Ltd., explains what a filing error can cost a former homeowner:

"Filing incorrectly usually means the former owner may not recover the surplus equity, may delay payment, or may recover less than the statute allows. For tax sales that occurred before July 10, 2026, a surplus-equity fund claim is not a form you mail to the treasurer; it is a petition in the circuit court that ordered the tax deed, naming the county treasurer as trustee of the fund as respondent. The former owner must prove ownership prior to the tax deed, and that the property value on the date the tax deed was issued, after reduction for taxes paid by the tax buyer, mortgages, and other liens, supports a recovery.”

Recovering Equity After Property Loss May Not Be the Most Valuable Option

The new law provides a potential financial remedy after a property is lost, but homeowners still facing a tax sale may have a better opportunity before ownership changes hands. Paying the redemption amount can preserve the property itself, while a private sale through a licensed realtor may allow the owner to retain more proceeds than a subsequent judicial auction or Surplus Equity Fund claim.

That choice depends on how much time remains before the redemption period expires. A homeowner who cannot afford the outstanding taxes may still have sufficient property value to pursue a private sale, provided the transaction can be completed in time. Waiting until the tax deed is issued can eliminate that option, leaving the owner to pursue whatever recovery the law permits.

Gray Law Offices, Ltd. encourages property owners to open every tax-sale notice and obtain the redemption figure from the county clerk before deciding how to proceed. Confirming the redemption deadline helps homeowners understand whether they can still protect ownership or must consider recovery options after the property is lost.

Gray Law Offices, Ltd. Key Features and Facts

Service area: Chicago-based, serving property owners throughout Illinois

Legal focus: Real estate law, property tax-sale disputes, redemption matters, and equity recovery

Case assistance: Court petition preparation, supporting documentation, and contested equity claims

Client access: Online consultation requests and direct phone contact

Recovery, if any, depends on the specific facts of each matter, including ownership, valuation evidence, liens, and court findings. This release is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can former homeowners pursue recovery without their original tax-sale documents?

A: Missing personal copies do not necessarily prevent a claim. Relevant tax-sale and tax-deed records may be available through the county clerk or circuit court.

Q: Can outstanding mortgages or liens affect the amount recovered?

A: Yes. Applicable liens and other legally recognized deductions may reduce recoverable equity, depending on the property's financial circumstances and governing law.

Q: Can homeowners file a Surplus Equity Fund petition without an attorney?

A: Yes. Former owners may represent themselves, but their petitions must meet court procedures, evidentiary requirements, statutory valuation, and deduction rules. Legal assistance can help identify filing deficiencies before submission.

Q: Can someone pursue an equity claim after moving out of Illinois?

A: Living outside Illinois does not automatically eliminate a former owner's potential claim. Eligibility depends on the property's tax-sale history and applicable legal requirements, rather than the former owner's current residence.

To learn more about recovering equity after an Illinois property tax sale, visit

About Gray Law Offices, Ltd.

Gray Law Offices, Ltd. is a Chicago-based real estate law practice led by attorney David R. Gray, Jr. The firm represents Illinois property owners in disputes involving real estate ownership, financial claims, and court proceedings. Its approach emphasizes case-specific legal analysis, available remedies, and clear communication throughout the proceedings.

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Contact

Gray Law Offices, Ltd.

120 N LaSalle St #1100, Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 313-0655



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Gray Law Offices, Ltd. Helps Illinois Homeowners Reclaim Equity From Property Tax Deeds Dating Back to July 2024