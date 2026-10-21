Pocket Planet Canada Takes Immersive Entertainment To New Heights With Everest: The First Ascent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launching November 10, the immersive VR experience marks the next chapter in Pocket Planet's global vision, taking visitors beyond the miniature world and into one of history's greatest adventures









Image Credit: Eclipso

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torontonians can soon experience the extraordinary journey to the summit of Mount Everest without leaving the city. Launching November 10 at Pocket Planet Canada, Everest: The First Ascent is a 35-minute immersive virtual reality experience that transports audiences into the historic 1953 expedition of Edmund Hillary, Tenzing Norgay and the Sherpa team who helped make their journey possible.

From the streets of Kathmandu to high-altitude camps, vast glaciers and the final push towards the summit, visitors follow the expedition step by step, experiencing the breathtaking scale of the Himalayas and the physical and psychological challenges of the climb. Through immersive VR, audiences are placed at the heart of the journey, gaining a new perspective on the altitude, exhaustion, uncertainty and determination behind one of the greatest achievements in exploration history.

Co-produced by immersive entertainment specialists Eclipso and Small Creative, the experience was created by Jean Dallac and Benjamin Auriche, with guidance from a scientific advisory board of Himalayan, mountaineering and cultural specialists. Everest: The First Ascent was also selected for Venice Immersive at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in 2026, placing it among an international showcase of innovative virtual reality, augmented reality and immersive works.

“Everest: The First Ascent is an opportunity to experience this historic expedition not simply as a story from the past, but as a human adventure,” says Antoine Lieutaud, Founder and CEO of Eclipso.“We wanted audiences to feel the scale of the mountain, experience the challenges faced by Hillary, Norgay and the Sherpa team, and connect with the human determination behind their achievement. Very few people will ever have the opportunity to experience Everest firsthand, and immersive technology offers a remarkable way to bring that journey to life.”

The Toronto launch marks a new experience for Pocket Planet Canada, bringing audiences closer to one of the world's most extraordinary places through immersive storytelling. While the miniature world remains at the heart of the attraction, Everest: The First Ascent offers visitors a different way to explore the world, moving from looking at remarkable places in miniature to stepping into a defining moment in exploration history.

“At Pocket Planet Canada, we're always looking for new ways to inspire curiosity and help people see the world differently,” says Mark Vlassopulos, Founder of Pocket Planet.“Bringing Everest: The First Ascent to Toronto is an exciting next step in that journey, and a powerful example of how immersive storytelling can bring different pockets of the world to life in a completely new way.”

Suitable for visitors aged eight and up, the experience offers an engaging outing for families, school groups, history enthusiasts, adventure seekers and anyone curious about the people and places that have shaped our world.

Everest: The First Ascent opens at Pocket Planet Canada in Toronto on November 10.

The waitlist for tickets is open now for early access, with pre-sale tickets available from October 27 ahead of the official launch of the experience.

KEY DETAILS

Location: Pocket Planet Canada, 10 Dundas St E, Toronto, Ontario

Launch Date: November 10, 2026

Duration: 50 minutes (15-minute onboarding and 35-minute VR experience)

Tickets: Waitlist OPEN NOW // Ticket pre-sale begins on Oct 27

ABOUT EVEREST: THE FIRST ASCENT

From the vibrant streets of Kathmandu and the culture of the Sherpa people to high-altitude camps, glaciers and the final push towards the summit, visitors will follow the expedition through the landscapes and challenges of the Himalayas. Through immersive VR, audiences will experience the journey alongside the climbers and Sherpas, gaining a deeper understanding of the physical demands, emotional intensity and human determination behind this historic achievement.

Rather than simply watching the story unfold or viewing the photographs that made the expedition famous, visitors will be placed at the heart of the adventure. The experience brings audiences closer to the vastness of the mountain and the realities of high-altitude exploration, revealing the exhaustion, uncertainty and resilience that shaped the climb.

Developed with the guidance of a scientific advisory board of Himalayan, mountaineering and cultural specialists, Everest: The First Ascent combines immersive technology with historical and cultural research. By exploring the expedition from the perspectives of both the Western climbers and the Sherpas, the experience offers a broader understanding of the people, knowledge and teamwork behind the ascent.

ABOUT POCKET PLANET

Pocket Planet Canada is the flagship destination of Pocket Planet, a UK-based entertainment company creating permanent miniature attractions that combine exceptional craftsmanship, interactive storytelling and guest-first design. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the 45,000-square-foot attraction invites visitors to discover Canada through an intricately detailed miniature world, celebrating the country's iconic landmarks, diverse communities and defining landscapes. Building on this distinctive experience, Pocket Planet Canada is evolving into a broader immersive entertainment destination, introducing new experiences that bring remarkable places, historic moments and extraordinary stories to life through innovative technology and immersive storytelling. Guided by Pocket Planet's global vision, the Toronto flagship brings together curiosity, playfulness and discovery to inspire new perspectives on the world and create memorable experiences for guests of all ages.

ABOUT ECLIPSO

Operating in France and expanding internationally, Eclipso is a network of virtual reality centres offering a new category of cultural entertainment. Like a cinema, Eclipso offers a range of content for immersive experiences that are both educational and entertaining. Eclipso's mission is to facilitate access to culture, travel, and entertainment through state-of-the-art virtual reality technology. The brand offers a unique opportunity to discover the unexplored and to learn many details of history in a new way. Eclipso is also present in France (Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Nantes, Lille), Spain (Sevilla, Barcelona) and in the USA (NYC, Atlanta), with more venue openings planned across the globe in the near future.

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