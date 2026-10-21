MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 500-spacex-stock-and-crypto-for-the-next-decade.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="600" data-dpi="96" data-caption="Crypto News: Pepeto Passes 44,000 Investors as Buyers Weigh the S&P 500, SpaceX Stock, and Crypto for the Next Decade" data-filename="Crypto News Pepeto Passes 44,000 Investors as Buyers Weigh the S&P 500, SpaceX Stock, and Crypto for the Next Decade.jpg" />

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto crossed 44,000 investors this week. In a week of crypto news full of ETF flows and Fed talk, that stood out: 44,000 people put money into a token not yet listed, at $0.0000001902, pushing the presale past $11.25 million in a losing market. The closest thing in stocks is SpaceX stock before it went public in June, when a few could buy and everyone else waited. Pepeto is that time, door open.

The first question is fair: the S&P 500 set a record on October 6 and is having a strong year, so why look elsewhere? Ten years of numbers answer it, and the reader can decide where the next decade's gains will come from.

Why Is Pepeto Drawing 44,000 Investors While the S&P 500 Sits at a Record?

Pepeto's buyers are paying for something real: the former Binance developer leading the build describes an exchange where swaps cost nothing, coins move between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana in seconds for free, and an AI check reads every contract for scams. Every trade runs through the PEPETO token, so the busier the exchange, the more token the market needs, which turns a presale price into a listing price.

Now the stocks, since no crypto news makes sense without them. The S&P 500 closed at 7,712 on October 20, up 14% this year per Yahoo Finance, and over ten years it climbed from about 2,140 in October 2016, near 260%. A good decade, and why most savings sit there, but the problem is size: an index worth tens of trillions cannot double quickly, nearly half of it rests on about 40 AI companies, and a 14% year is the index at its best. It will not change a life.

Ethereum, Pepeto's chain, shows the same decade in crypto. In October 2016 ETH cost about $12, and today, after a bear market halved it, it trades near $2,390 per CoinMarketCap, close to 200x. The risk is real, so is the reward, and this week the most careful money in finance agreed. JPMorgan's long term forecast, reported October 20 by CCN, expects Bitcoin to return 10% a year against 7.5% for US large caps. A bank that ignored crypto for years now ranks it above stocks, and the biggest Bitcoin holders go a step further, putting part of their money into crypto presales, because 200x entries like early Ethereum exist only before a token lists.

How Does the Pepeto Crypto Presale Compare to SpaceX Stock Before Its IPO?

Pepeto is easiest to understand beside SpaceX stock. It listed June 12 at $135 and closed day one at $161, up 19%, per Wikipedia. Nineteen percent sounds good until you see what came before: thirteen months earlier the company was worth about $400 billion and listed at $1.77 trillion, so anyone holding shares before the IPO made over 4x while the public waited. In stocks the biggest gains happen in the stage the public never gets to buy, and a crypto presale is that stage with no gate. Pepeto today is SpaceX stock before June 12, which is why it ranks as the best crypto presale of 2026: an early entry with a product built, a SolidProof audit, and 160% APY staking until listing.

Who saw this first? The wallets that bought Ethereum under $100 and never sold, now Pepeto's largest buyers. For the S&P 500 to double, tens of trillions of new dollars must come in. For Pepeto to return 50x from $0.0000001902, it needs only $100 million, a size meme coins with no product passed last cycle. One needs the world's savings, the other one listing.

Conclusion

Pepeto sits where the two paths in this crypto news story meet. The S&P 500 is where money goes to be kept safe, but ten years of numbers tell a simple story: the index returned 260%, Ethereum 200x, and the difference came from being early in something small. There is no early stage left in the S&P 500. In Pepeto there still is.

Pepeto's 44,000 investors are buying the price SpaceX stock insiders got, with a working exchange underneath. The presale, linked below, is open until the Binance listing.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Is the S&P 500 or crypto the better investment for the next ten years?

Crypto has beaten the S&P 500 over ten years, Ethereum near 200x against the index's 260%, and JPMorgan now expects Bitcoin to beat US large caps at 10% a year versus 7.5%. Crypto carries far higher risk, but that reward size is why whales buy crypto presales like Pepeto.

What is a good crypto presale to buy in 2026?

Pepeto is the best crypto presale to buy in 2026, selling its token before listing the way SpaceX stock gave pre IPO holders 4x before the public got $135 shares. It offers $0.0000001902 entry, 160% APY staking, a SolidProof audit, and a finished exchange, with 44,000 investors and $11.25 million raised.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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