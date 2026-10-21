3 E Network Announces The Signing Of An Approximately $5.0 Million Core Storage Hardware Sales Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3e Network Technology Company Limited (HK), has entered into a hardware sales agreement with a major enterprise client. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will supply the client with core storage components, primarily including enterprise-grade memory modules and data center-grade storage controllers, valued at approximately $5.0 million.

Expanding Hardware Delivery Scale, Demonstrating Supply Chain Fulfillment Capabilities

Following the previous successful delivery of a million-dollar memory component order, this approximately $5.0 million sales contract reflects growth in transaction size and an expansion of the product portfolio within the Company's IT hardware supply chain business segment. The core deliverables of this order include high-volume batches of high-density enterprise memory modules and data center-grade storage controllers. Amid continued global data center expansion and growing demand for edge computing, demand for high-capacity memory and efficient storage controllers remains resilient. The signing of this order reflects the growing sourcing capabilities, high-volume order processing capacity, and established global fulfillment network of 3 E Network's subsidiary in the electronic components distribution market.

Integrating Industry Resources, Enhancing Supply Chain Bargaining Power

In the current global semiconductor and compute hardware market, establishing a distribution and procurement network with economies of scale is an important avenue for securing upstream manufacturer support. Through multi-million-dollar hardware distribution transactions, 3 E Network continues to strengthen its relationships with leading global memory chip and electronic component manufacturers.

These supplier relationships and procurement capabilities developed through the hardware distribution business not only support the Company's existing B2B IT solutions business but are also anticipated to benefit its infrastructure projects. As the procurement process for multi-million-dollar core hardware requirements for the Mikkeli AI compute center in Finland officially commences, the supplier relationships and credit history established through the hardware distribution business are expected to assist the Company in securing favorable procurement terms and priority allocation in future centralized compute hardware procurement, thereby enhancing the overall capital expenditure efficiency of the AI compute center.

Implementing the Dual-Wheel Drive Financial Strategy, Supporting R&D with Operating Cash Flow

The hardware distribution and trade business is an important component of 3 E Network's overall revenue portfolio and plays a key role in the Company's long-term financial planning. From a financial planning perspective, this business segment, together with the Company's capital-intensive compute infrastructure development and proprietary chip R&D, constitutes a 'dual-wheel drive' model.

Currently, capital-intensive initiatives, including the 9 MVA European AI compute center, which recently began comprehensive hardware evaluation, and the ongoing microarchitecture design of the next-generation proprietary AI storage controller, require substantial capital. The expected positive operating cash flow generated from this approximately $5.0 million order will provide important internal liquidity support for these strategic projects. This approach aims to reduce the Company's reliance on external dilutive financing while advancing core AI technology R&D and capital-intensive infrastructure development, helping the Company maintain long-term strategic investments amid the cyclical fluctuations of the semiconductor industry.

Management Commentary

Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of 3 E Network, stated,“The signing of this sales contract, valued at approximately $5.0 million, demonstrates the Company's ability to meet the large-scale IT hardware needs of enterprise clients. It also reflects our supply chain team's achievements in developing a global sourcing and fulfillment network.”

Dr. Yang added,“Facing robust demand for compute infrastructure, 3 E Network maintains a pragmatic growth strategy. The regular hardware trade business generates steady operating cash flow, providing vital non-dilutive financial support for our European AI compute center layout and proprietary AI chip R&D. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our 'dual-wheel drive' strategy, ensuring steady growth in our existing IT supply chain business while solidly advancing our commercialization process in the AI compute infrastructure market.”

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

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