Klaymantoskes Files $1 Million Greenbacker Renewable Energy FINRA Claim Against Morgan Stanley

Greenbacker Investors Who Suffered Losses May Be Entitled to a Financial Recovery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) arbitration claim against Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“Morgan Stanley”). The claim, FINRA Case No. 26-02311, seeks approximately $1 million in damages on behalf of an investor following recommendations by Morgan Stanley financial advisor Nini Wu (CRD# 6572622) to invest in Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company (“Greenbacker”) and other illiquid alternative investments.KlaymanToskes currently represents multiple Greenbacker investors seeking to recover losses from the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the investment. Investors who purchased Greenbacker or other alternative investments through Nini Wu or any other advisor at Morgan Stanley are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.According to the Statement of Claim, the investor sought safe, low-risk investments and had no prior experience with private placements or alternative investments. Wu allegedly recommended a $1 million investment in Greenbacker as a safe, income-producing investment that paid monthly distributions and could be redeemed after one year, without adequately disclosing its leverage, limited liquidity, potential return-of-capital distributions, the risk that its repurchase program could be suspended, or the upfront and ongoing compensation paid to Morgan Stanley.Greenbacker suspended most share repurchases in September 2023 and stopped paying monthly distributions after May 2024. In 2026, Greenbacker agreed to be acquired by MN8 Energy for approximately $1.71 per share at closing, plus up to approximately $0.12 per share in potential contingent payments. The investor allegedly purchased Greenbacker shares for $9.01 per share.According to the claim, Greenbacker was allegedly part of a broader strategy that placed approximately 92% of the investor's account in illiquid alternative investments. The investments at issue include non-traded real estate investment trusts, an alternative lending fund, and private equity funds with extended holding periods and continuing capital-call obligations. Certain investments were managed by Morgan Stanley affiliates, allegedly creating conflicts of interest that were not adequately disclosed.“An investor seeking safety and stability should not have nearly an entire account concentrated in illiquid, high-fee alternative investments,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Brokerage firms must evaluate the combined risks of the investments held throughout a customer's portfolio, including concentration, liquidity, fees, leverage, and conflicts of interest.”Brokerage firms and their financial professionals are required to conduct reasonable due diligence, disclose material risks and conflicts, and make recommendations that are in their customers' best interests. Investors may be entitled to pursue claims involving unsuitable recommendations, misrepresentations and omissions, overconcentration, inadequate due diligence, breach of fiduciary duty, violations of Regulation Best Interest, and failure to supervise.As of October 20, 2026, Nini Wu's current FINRA BrokerCheck report reflects two customer dispute disclosures involving allegations of misrepresentation concerning investments purchased in 2021. Wu has been registered with Morgan Stanley since January 2020 and currently works from the firm's Kirkland, Washington branch.Investors who suffered losses in Greenbacker Renewable Energy or other alternative investments recommended by Morgan Stanley or Nini Wu are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

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KlaymanToskes Files $1 Million Greenbacker Renewable Energy FINRA Claim Against Morgan Stanley News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 21, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Law



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