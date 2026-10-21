Crazy Good Records Announces New 4Eachother Release Celebrating Music And Community

The 4EachOther Band

4EachOther Album Cover

Rooted in Seattle's open mic scene, the five-piece band brings folk, rock, and blues together on a five-song EP.

- Alan HardwickEDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crazy Good Records announces its latest release, a five-song CD from Seattle-area band 4EachOther. Blending folk, rock, and blues in 3-part harmonies, the collection reflects the group's belief that music can build friendships, strengthen communities and help people find common ground.4EachOther brings together Andrew DeNance on guitar and vocals; Leroy Henry on 12-string guitar, vocals and percussion; Lisa Lusk on ukulele, vocals and percussion; Nelson Daggett on conga and percussion; and Russ Johnson on harmonica.The band was founded by a chance meeting of Russ Johnson and Andrew DeNance at a park bench in Edmonds, then soon expanded with Henry, Lusk, and Daggett through connections in Seattle's open mic community.4EachOther is part of the Band Together collective, an effort to support musicians and encourage people to make, share, and enjoy music together. That spirit carries into the CD's message:“We can hope that someone else will solve all the problems, or we can learn to live for each other.”“What first drew me to 4EachOther was the connection between the songs and the people making them,” said Alan Hardwick, founder of Crazy Good Records.“They bring a sense of friendship and purpose to their music, but it doesn't stop there. The band is laser-focused on bringing communities together. We're really pleased to help bring that spirit to more listeners.”Songs and recording credits“The Ballad of No-Repeat Miro” honors Miro Jugum, a friend and familiar presence in Seattle's open mic community who died in early 2025. The song carries the band's community roots into a tribute to someone who helped shape that musical circle.The album closes with DeNance taking the lead on 4EachOther's rendition of“Chanson Pour Les Petits Enfants,” written and originally performed by Jimmy Buffett. The Buffett selection sits alongside original songs written by the band members that reflect the band's own friendships, stories and musical community.The five-song track list is:1.Countryside Angel2.Park Bench Blues3.The Ballad of No-Repeat Miro4.Mezcal Nights5.Chanson Pour Les Petits EnfantsGuest musicians include Andrew Lee Mason, who plays bass guitar on“Park Bench Blues” and“Countryside Angel,” and Alan Hardwick, who produced the album and contributes bass guitar to three of the tracks.Listen and purchaseListeners can hear the music, purchase downloads and order the CD through the band's official webpage and at local record stores in the Puget Sound area, including Musicology in Edmonds. The CD and more about the band can be found atAbout Crazy Good RecordsBased in Edmonds, Washington, Crazy Good Records is an independent label within Alan Hardwick Productions, supporting“new and used” independent artists across genres. Its guiding message is“Life. Love. Music.”Media contactAlan HardwickCrazy Good Records / Alan Hardwick Productions...####

ALAN HARDWICK

Crazy Good Records (a division of Alan Hardwick Productions)

+1 425-870-2739

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crazy Good Records Announces New 4EachOther Release Celebrating Music and Community News Provided By Crazy Good Records (a division of Alan Hardwick Productions) October 21, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.