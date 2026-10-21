Dr. Megan Rotondo Named Top Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Specialist Of The Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Megan Rotondo at their Annual Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Dr. Megan Rotondo, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Rotondo Neuropsychology and Psychotherapy (RNP), has been selected as Top Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Specialist of the Year for 2027 for her clinical expertise, specialized training, and commitment to helping individuals address the underlying factors affecting their psychological well-being.While being selected as Top Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Specialist of the Year is an honor, only professionals who demonstrate exceptional accomplishments, expertise, dedication, and influence within their respective fields are considered for this distinction. Dr. Rotondo will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Miami in December 2027.Dr. Megan Rotondo is a licensed clinical psychologist with experience working with diverse populations in a variety of clinical and forensic settings. As the co-founder of Rotondo Neuropsychology and Psychotherapy, Dr. Rotondo specializes in psychodynamic psychotherapy, focusing on trauma, relationship and attachment difficulties, interpersonal patterns, anxiety, depression, and complex emotional concerns. Her depth-oriented work examines the underlying psychological processes that contribute to recurring patterns of distress, helping patients gain insight into the connection between past experiences and present-day thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and relationships.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Rotondo earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Florida Atlantic University and her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology, with a concentration in Forensics, from Nova Southeastern University. She completed predoctoral training with the Florida Department of Corrections and postdoctoral training at forensic independent group practices in Delray Beach and Coral Springs, Florida. Her clinical and forensic experience has included psychotherapy, psychological assessments, and expert witness testimony for individuals involved in civil and criminal court proceedings.A specialist in psychodynamic psychotherapy, Dr. Rotondo completed a two-year postdoctoral certification program through the Florida Psychoanalytic Center. Her therapeutic approach focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying roots of psychological concerns and helping patients recognize and break lifelong self-destructive patterns. She works with adults and adolescents experiencing a range of concerns, including major depression, personality disorders, social anxiety, interpersonal difficulties, panic disorder, anger problems, trauma, and adjustment disorders. Patients describe her as non-judgmental, insightful, and supportive in addressing their psychotherapeutic needs. She currently attends the William Alanson White Institute, where she is further specializing in the psychodynamic treatment of eating disorders, addictions, and compulsive behaviors. A guiding principle of Dr. Rotondo's work is a commitment to lifelong learning. She believes that excellence in psychology requires an ongoing willingness to learn, evolve, and deepen one's understanding of the human experience. Her continued pursuit of advanced education and specialized training reflects her philosophy that a psychologist should never stop growing as a clinician and as a student of the human mind.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Rotondo has received numerous awards and accolades for her outstanding leadership and has been recognized for her expertise in clinical psychology, psychodynamic psychotherapy, neuropsychological assessment, and her commitment to providing individualized care to adolescents and adults. She will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for inclusion in TIP Magazine. In 2027, she will be honored by IAOTP as Top Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Specialist of the Year and will be recognized at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Miami in December 2027.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated,“Dr. Megan Rotondo represents the depth of expertise and dedication that IAOTP seeks to recognize among professionals in the field of psychology. Her specialized training in psychodynamic psychotherapy, extensive clinical experience, and commitment to helping patients understand the underlying roots of their challenges distinguish her as an exceptional practitioner. We are pleased to recognize Dr. Rotondo as Top Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Specialist of the Year and look forward to celebrating her accomplishments at our Annual Awards Gala in Miami.”Looking to the future, Dr. Rotondo will continue her work through Rotondo Neuropsychology and Psychotherapy, providing neuropsychological assessment and psychotherapy services to adolescents and adults. Through her continued commitment to psychodynamic principles and individualized patient care, she hopes to help those she serves gain greater insight, address longstanding patterns, and develop healthier ways of navigating the challenges that impact their quality of life.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Dr. Megan Rotondo Named Top Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Specialist of the Year by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP October 21, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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