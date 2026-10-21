Verndale Achieves Elite Partner Status With Contentstack, Expanding Composable Experience Delivery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partner status recognizes Verndale's growing Contentstack expertise, joint customer momentum, and commitment to innovation across content, data, and AI

- Jim King, Verndale

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Verndale, a digital customer experience and ecommerce agency, today announced that it has achieved Elite Partner status in the Contentstack Partner Program. Contentstack's highest partner tier, Elite, recognizes organizations with demonstrated technical expertise, proven customer impact, and strategic knowledge of the Contentstack platform and composable digital experience architecture.

The milestone reflects the continued growth of the Verndale and Contentstack partnership. Verndale has expanded platform enablement and certification across its teams and deepened collaboration with Contentstack on complex customer initiatives. Together, Verndale and Contentstack are supporting organizations as they modernize content operations, connect enterprise systems, and deliver more personalized digital experiences.

“Achieving Elite Partner status is a meaningful milestone in a partnership that has grown from early platform enablement into a shared go-to-market and delivery motion,” said Jim King, VP, Partners & Alliances at Verndale.“Together, we're helping enterprise teams get more value from composable architecture by connecting content, data, personalization, and AI in ways that are practical, measurable, and built to scale.”

"Verndale reaching top Elite status is a milestone for both organizations, and it's well earned," said Contentstack's CRO, Todd Rathje. "Over the past year, they've been right beside us in some of the most important wins for both our companies. Verndale has gone all in on the Contentstack AXP platform because they see what it does for their customers: faster time to value, more flexibility and better digital experiences. That kind of conviction is what makes a great partner. We're proud to celebrate this with the Verndale team, and we're excited about what we'll build together next."

Verndale will exhibit at Contentstack ContentCon 2026 in Chicago on October 27th–28th, connecting with digital experience leaders, Contentstack customers, and ecosystem partners. The event will provide an opportunity to share Verndale's perspective on composable architecture, personalization, AI-enabled optimization, and the practical steps organizations can take to turn platform investments into measurable business outcomes.

Verndale is also a finalist in Contentstack's 2026 Partner Hackathon. The team's submission,“Frictionless - From Friction to Conversion,” is a real-time decisioning solution designed to help digital experiences respond to visitor intent. The concept uses behavioral signals to infer likely friction and select the next-best, on-brand experience for a visitor.

The solution combines Contentstack capabilities including Agent OS, Personalize, Brand Kit, Automate, Visual Builder, and workflows, with Lytics for behavioral intelligence, HubSpot for CRM enrichment, and Google Vertex AI for search and content-gap signals. In the demo, Contentstack Personalize delivers governed experience variants while an explanation layer shows the signals, friction pattern, and outcome being optimized. The result is a reusable, closed-loop pattern for personalization, conversion-rate optimization, and composable experience delivery.

“Frictionless demonstrates what becomes possible when Contentstack is placed at the center of a broader, intentionally composable architecture,” said Deepthi Katta, Technical Director at Verndale.“It gives teams a practical way to move from static personalization to explainable, governed, and measurable decisioning.”

The Hackathon finalists will be featured at ContentCon, where the solution will be presented for judging and audience voting.

About Verndale

Verndale is a digital customer experience and ecommerce agency that guides ambitious brands through the next generation of connected experiences. Combining strategy, design, technology, data, AI, and marketing, Verndale helps organizations create experiences that are discoverable, measurable, and human-centered. With deep expertise in content management systems (CMS), digital experience platforms (DXP), and more, Verndale advises clients on the best fit technologies to enable their growth. Learn more at .

About Contentstack

Contentstack is a composable digital experience platform that helps enterprises create, manage, and deliver content across channels. Its platform brings together headless CMS capabilities, personalization, automation, and integrations so teams can build digital experiences that are flexible, scalable, and ready for what's next. Learn more at .

Tracey Barber

Verndale

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Verndale Achieves Elite Partner Status with Contentstack, Expanding Composable Experience Delivery News Provided By Verndale October 21, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.