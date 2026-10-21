New Ballot Calendar Helps HOA And Condominium Managers Stay Ahead Of Election Deadlines

Ballot Calendar is a new feature from Ballot Bliss that helps HOA managers and inspectors stay on top of their communities' election deadlines, whether it's for one community or across their entire portfolio.

Ballot Bliss recently launched its new Ballot Calendar, giving managers and inspectors an easier way to stay ahead of elections across multiple communities.

- Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOA and condominium elections involve a coordinated process that begins well before election day. While residents follow the election as it unfolds, managers and inspectors are working behind the scenes, often weeks or months in advance, to ensure every deadline is met and every step is completed for the election to stand.

Ballot Bliss, an online voting platform recently launched its new Ballot Calendar feature that places every election deadline, milestone, and event inside its associated ballot from the first notice to final record retention.

One Missed Deadline, Weeks of Delay

Running an HOA or condominium election means coordinating a long chain of time-sensitive tasks, from accepting candidate nominations and collecting electronic voting consent to sending notices, issuing reminders, tallying ballots, and retaining records. Many election challenges start well before election day, when one of those steps slips by unnoticed.

Because community associations operate under strict state laws and governing documents, those deadlines leave little room for error. A late notice or a closed nomination window can push the election past its scheduled date, put quorum at risk, and force a costly re-run that drains management resources.

Putting the Election Timeline Inside the Ballot

Ballot Bliss's new Ballot Calendar helps managers and inspectors keep their voting processes organized by tracking milestones, deadlines, and events directly within the ballot. Rather than managing these in disconnected spreadsheets or external calendars, admins can now visualize and track every step of the election lifecycle in the same platform they use to manage the election process. And for those who handle elections or other voting events across multiple communities, it's much easier to keep track of all the details.

What the New Ballot Calendar Includes:

-Unified election timeline - Replaces disconnected spreadsheets and external calendars with one view of every pre and post-election milestone.

-Deadline visibility - Keeps notice windows, nomination periods, and other required milestones in view to support compliance with state law and governing documents.

-Team visibility - Gives managers and their teams a clear view of upcoming deadlines in every ballot.

-Custom milestone types - Lets teams create custom event types to match each community's unique governing documents and internal processes.

-Board reporting - Provides a print-ready timeline that managers and inspectors can share with board members.

“When I talk with managers and inspectors who oversee multiple communities, one of the hardest parts of election season is keeping track of the dozens of deadlines that lead up to each vote,” says Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss.“Every community has its own bylaws, notice windows, and election schedule, so giving each ballot its own calendar allows them to move from one community to the next and see where each election stands without having to manage an external calendar for each association.”

The Ballot Calendar is now available to all Ballot Bliss customers. Management companies and inspectors of elections ready to streamline their election timelines can email... for a demonstration or visit ballotbliss to learn more.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss is a secure online voting platform purpose-built for community association management companies, inspectors of elections, and associations. The platform transforms the administrative friction of traditional voting setups into an easy digital process. True to its namesake, Ballot Bliss ensures that driving voter turnout and reaching quorum is entirely worry-free, efficient, and blissful. Learn more at .

Ashish Patel

Ballot Bliss, LLC

+1 877-277-7590

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New Ballot Calendar Helps HOA and Condominium Managers Stay Ahead of Election Deadlines News Provided By Ballot Bliss, LLC October 21, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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