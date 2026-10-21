Your Bank Says A Deposit Is“Under Review” - How Long Can The Hold Last?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A deposit can appear in your bank account before you can spend the money. Check the hold notice and expected availability date before relying on those funds to cover bills – Shutterstock

A deposit can appear in your bank account without being available to spend, which creates a particularly irritating kind of financial limbo. The money shows up on the screen, your balance looks healthier, and yet your rent payment or grocery purchase may still run into trouble.

A bank can hold certain deposits for several business days, and some circumstances allow longer delays. The phrase“under review,” however, does not tell you how long your money will remain unavailable. The reason for the review, the type of deposit, and the bank's specific explanation all help determine what happens next.

The frustrating part is that a pending deposit and spendable money are not necessarily the same thing. Your bank may recognize the funds before it lets you use them, and that gap can disrupt plans you thought your balance could support.

The Hold May Last Days, Not Just Overnight

For many ordinary check deposits, federal rules generally require funds to become available within two business days after the deposit day. Certain deposits qualify for faster access, while specific exceptions permit longer holds. The bank's published funds-availability policy explains its normal schedule, but an individual deposit may follow a different timetable.

Electronic payments, including qualifying direct deposits and wire transfers, generally receive faster treatment than paper checks. Cash deposited in person and certain government or cashier's checks also qualify for next-business-day availability under applicable rules. A check deposited through a mobile app may follow a different schedule, so the method you use can affect the wait.

Weekends and federal holidays complicate the calendar. A check deposited late Friday may not start its processing clock until the next business day, depending on the bank's cutoff time. Suddenly, a hold that sounds like two days can stretch across much of the following week. Banks count business days, not the days you spend checking your phone and hoping for progress.

Why Your Bank Might Want a Closer Look

Banks face a genuine problem with checks: a deposit can appear in an account before the bank knows whether the other bank will pay it. Releasing the money too soon can leave the bank chasing funds that never arrive. A review may therefore involve verification, suspected fraud, or concerns about whether the check will clear.

Several circumstances can justify a longer hold. These include a recently opened account, repeated overdrafts, a redeposited check, an unusually large deposit, or a reasonable concern about a check's collectibility. Emergencies that disrupt normal banking operations can also delay processing. Federal rules allow qualifying exceptions, but they do not give banks unlimited permission to freeze check deposits indefinitely.

Consider a small business owner who deposits a large customer check before ordering supplies for the next job. The account balance rises, but the available balance does not rise enough to cover the order. The customer may have done everything correctly, and the check may eventually clear, yet the timing still creates a cash-flow problem. That is why a hold deserves attention before a person makes commitments based on the displayed balance.

What“Under Review” Actually Tells You

The wording sounds official, but it leaves out the information you need most: the reason for the hold and the expected release date.“Under review” is not a universal legal category with one standard deadline. It may describe a routine check hold, a fraud investigation, or another issue that requires the bank to examine the transaction.

That difference matters because ordinary funds-availability rules do not resolve every kind of account restriction. A check hold governed by federal funds-availability rules differs from a broader restriction related to suspected fraud or account security. If the bank flags the transaction for another reason, the applicable rules and timeline may differ.

Ask the bank to identify the type of restriction rather than accepting a vague explanation. Find out whether the bank has placed a hold on the deposit alone or restricted other account activity. Also ask for the expected availability date and the specific reason for any delay. A clear answer gives you something concrete to work with, even if the bank cannot release the money immediately.

How to Challenge a Hold Without Wasting Time

Start with the deposit receipt, transaction details, and any message the bank sent. Check whether the notice identifies the reason for the hold, the amount affected, and the expected availability date. Federal rules require banks to provide certain notices when they extend qualifying check holds beyond their normal schedules. The notice requirements depend on the circumstances, so ask the bank to explain any missing or unclear information.

Contact the bank through its official phone number, secure app, or branch. Ask a representative to review the deposit and explain what, if anything, you can provide to resolve the issue. Keep the conversation focused on the facts: when you deposited the check, who issued it, and what the bank says remains outstanding. If the first representative cannot explain the delay, request help from the deposit operations team or a supervisor.

Do not assume that a screenshot showing a deposit means the money has cleared. Nor should you spend the funds simply because the bank lists them in the account balance. Even after funds become available, a later discovery of fraud or a returned check can create separate problems. Availability and final payment are not identical guarantees.

If the bank cannot explain the hold or appears to disregard applicable rules, use its formal complaint process. You can also submit a complaint to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau through its official website. Include dates, notices, amounts, and the bank's responses. A detailed record makes it easier to describe the problem without relying on a frustrating series of phone calls from memory.

Protect Your Bills While the Money Sits

A deposit hold can cause trouble beyond the inconvenience of waiting. An automatic bill payment might arrive before the funds become available, potentially triggering an overdraft fee or a returned payment. A landlord, utility company, or service provider will not necessarily adjust a deadline because your bank wants another look at a check.

If a hold threatens an upcoming payment, contact the bank and the biller before the due date. Ask whether the bank can clarify the release schedule and whether the biller offers another payment date or method. Do not assume either party will grant an extension, but an early conversation gives you more options than a last-minute scramble.

For future deposits, check your bank's availability policy before relying on a large check for an urgent expense. Mobile deposits, new accounts, and deposits made near weekends can all affect the timing. Keeping enough money available to cover scheduled payments can also help prevent one delayed deposit from triggering a chain of fees.

A Deposit Hold Needs a Deadline, Not a Guess

A bank's“under review” message does not automatically mean something has gone wrong, but it should prompt you to ask specific questions. Ordinary check holds often last a few business days, while qualifying exceptions can extend that period. The exact timeline depends on the deposit, the reason for the delay, and the rules that apply.

You deserve a clear explanation of what the bank is reviewing and when it expects to release your money. If the answer remains vague, request the bank's written policy and the applicable hold notice. Knowing the difference between a routine delay and a separate account restriction can help you decide what to do next.

Has your bank ever held a deposit longer than you expected? What explanation did the bank give, and did it resolve the issue promptly?