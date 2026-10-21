No Entry Without Written Permission, No Unauthorised Filming: Gujarat Tightens Rules For School Visitors

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) The Gujarat government has made prior written permission from school principals mandatory for external visitors entering school premises, while restricting photography, videography, interviews and live streaming involving students, teachers or school activities without approval.

The Education Department issued a circular on Wednesday, setting out nine instructions to regulate access to primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions and protect the safety, privacy and dignity of students and staff.

Under the new instructions, visitors must record their details in the visitors' register before entering school premises.

They may enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets and other areas where student activities are taking place only with prior written permission from the principal or head of the institution and when accompanied by the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official.

Government officials duly authorised to perform their official duties have been exempted from the requirement to obtain prior written permission for entry.

The circular prohibits photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming involving students, teachers or school activities without the principal's prior written permission.

Such activities may be allowed only for lawful purposes.

School authorities have also been directed to ensure that photographs, videos and personal information of students are not collected, published or circulated in ways that could compromise their privacy, dignity or safety.

The department said the instructions were intended to regulate entry into educational institutions and ensure the security and privacy of students and staff.

It cited the principle of in loco parentis, under which the state assumes responsibilities similar to those of a parent towards children in government schools.

The circular refers to Article 21 of the Constitution, which protects the right to life and personal liberty, and the Supreme Court's judgement in K. S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs Union of India, which recognised privacy as a fundamental right.

It also refers to school safety policies and guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which emphasise safe, secure and child-friendly school environments.

Visitors will not be permitted to collect information about individual children or publish their identities or photographs without the principal's prior written permission, particularly where such activities are not in the child's best interests or could affect their safety, dignity or privacy.

The circular also states that principals may refuse entry to visitors whose presence is likely to affect school security, privacy, discipline or the educational environment.

In cases where a person enters without permission, refuses to leave, attempts unauthorised photography or videography, or obstructs school functioning, the principal must immediately inform the local police and the relevant education authorities.

These include the district education officer, district primary education officer, administrative officer or taluka primary education officer, as applicable.

The instructions also require inspecting officers to ensure strict compliance.

Principals and heads of institutions may direct unauthorised visitors to leave and seek police assistance where necessary.

Depending on the facts and circumstances, legal proceedings may be initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and other applicable laws.