Your Friends Keep Suggesting Expensive Plans - Is It Rude To Tell Them You're Broke?

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) It starts innocently enough: dinner at the new restaurant, concert tickets next month, then a weekend trip everyone seems excited about. Suddenly, keeping up with your friends feels like another monthly bill, and admitting that you cannot afford the plans can be uncomfortable. Yet setting a friendship budget is increasingly practical when everyday expenses already compete for the same paycheck.

LendingTree's 2025 Friends and Money Report found that 69% of Americans have declined a social outing because it was too expensive, while 31% have felt pressure to keep up with friends' spending habits. Telling friends that something is outside your budget is not rude; going into debt to avoid an awkward conversation can be far more damaging.

You're Probably Not The Only Friend Feeling The Pinch

Expensive socializing can create pressure even when nobody in the group intentionally means to create it. The LendingTree survey found that 41% of Americans had experienced tension or disagreements with friends over money, and 36% said a friendship had ended because of money.

Meanwhile, Empower's Money on the Mind research found 29% of Americans were passing on social activities with friends because of financial concerns. The same research found 53% had reduced dining out and 40% had scaled back entertainment. Those numbers suggest the friend suggesting a cheaper evening may actually be saying what someone else in the group was afraid to say.

Give Yourself A Friendship Budget Before Invitations Arrive

A friendship budget is simply an amount you decide you can comfortably spend on social activities without sacrificing bills, savings, debt payments, or other priorities. For example, suppose an $85 dinner becomes $105 after tax and tip, followed by a $35 rideshare; that single night can easily reach $140 before any other spending. Doing that twice a month costs $280, or $3,360 over a year.

Decide beforehand whether your friendship budget is $50, $100, or $200 a month based on your actual finances rather than what friends appear able to afford. That limit turns an emotional decision into a practical one because you already know what fits.

Saying“I Can't Afford That” Is Enough

You do not owe friends your salary, credit-card balance, bank balance, or a detailed explanation of why money is tight. A simple statement such as,“That's outside my budget right now, but I'd love to do something cheaper,” communicates both your financial boundary and your desire to spend time together.

Research published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes in 2025 found evidence that repeatedly discussing personal finances can reduce financial anxiety, particularly when conversations involve controllable matters such as budgeting and spending. That does not mean revealing everything; financial disclosure can have different boundaries depending on the relationship. Talking openly about your friendship budget may be healthier than repeatedly inventing excuses and worrying that friends will take your absence personally.

Offer A Cheaper Plan Instead Of Just Saying No

One of the easiest ways to protect a friendship without overspending is to suggest an alternative immediately. If friends propose a $100 dinner, counter with happy hour, coffee, a potluck, a movie night at home, a hike, or a restaurant where you can comfortably spend $25. A qualitative study published through BMC Public Health and PubMed Central found financially stressed college students sometimes handled social cost differences by proactively suggesting affordable restaurants and free activities such as hiking.

That approach matters because constantly declining invitations without offering alternatives can unintentionally create distance. A friendship budget should help you stay socially connected, not force you into isolation.

Watch For The Hidden Cost Of Splitting Everything Equally

The awkward part may not be the invitation itself but the assumption that everyone should spend the same amount. Imagine ordering a $22 entrée and water while friends order $45 steaks, cocktails, appetizers, and dessert, only to hear,“Let's just split it evenly.” Ask for separate checks early, confirm costs before booking group trips, and find out whether deposits are refundable before sending money.

Also be careful about covering someone else's share with the expectation of repayment: LendingTree found 32% of people who had lent money to a friend said they did not get the money back the last time. Good financial boundaries include knowing when to say no to lending as well as spending.

Real Friends Should Be Able To Handle An Honest No

Money differences are normal in friendships because incomes, debts, family obligations, housing costs, and financial priorities rarely match perfectly. A friend earning more may genuinely have no idea that a $150 evening creates a problem for someone else, which is why a calm conversation is usually more useful than resentment. Set your friendship budget, communicate it without apologizing for your finances, and keep proposing affordable ways to spend time together. If someone repeatedly mocks your limits or pressures you to spend money you cannot comfortably afford, the bigger issue may not be your budget at all.

Would you tell your friends that you cannot afford their plans, or would you feel embarrassed saying it out loud? Share your experience in the comments.