World Rowing President Confident In Beach Sprint's Olympic Future

MENAFN - IANS) Qingdao (China), Oct 21 (IANS) With music playing, waves breaking and athletes sprinting across the sand, the 2026 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in Qingdao offered a glimpse of how one of the world's oldest sports is reinventing itself ahead of its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.

For World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland, the event marked an important step in the development of a discipline designed to bring rowing to new audiences through shorter races, unpredictable conditions and a more accessible setting.

In an interview with Xinhua during the competition, Rolland discussed beach sprint rowing's growing appeal, preparations for its Olympic debut and China's increasingly prominent role in the sport.

Beach sprint is a short, head-to-head knockout format of coastal rowing, the open-water branch of the rowing family.

While classic rowing takes place on flat water with specialised boats, coastal rowing is raced at sea where waves demand sturdier craft. Beach sprint adds a third dimension: athletes start by running on the beach, jump into their boats, race through two 250-meter sections around buoys and sprint back across the sand to hit the finish button.

"It is still rowing because we have a boat, a sliding seat and oars. But the concept, the environment and the rules are completely different," he said.

That difference, he argued, is exactly its appeal. Music, the beach setting, running on sand and jumping into the boat make it "a little more fun," while the waves inject an element of uncertainty.

"Depending on how athletes ride the waves, they are affected by the surrounding conditions. That makes the sport a little unpredictable. For the public and spectators, it is probably more fun and faster-paced."

He also drew a clear line between the two coastal formats held in Qingdao: last week's World Rowing Coastal Championships was a six-kilometre endurance race with all crews starting together, while beach sprint is a compact knockout competition, the exact format that will appear at the Los Angeles Olympics.

READY FOR THE OLYMPIC STAGE

Rowing has been part of the Olympic program since the first modern Games in 1896, while coastal rowing only took shape about two decades ago. In October 2023, the IOC Executive Board approved coastal rowing beach sprints for LA 2028, where men's solo, women's solo and mixed double sculls will award three sets of medals.

"It allows us to reach different territories and different audiences, and the environment is completely different from classic rowing," Rolland said. "At the Olympic Games, we can benefit from sharing a venue with other sports rather than needing a standalone venue."

With two years to go, he said the discipline is still maturing. "When the discipline started, it was limited to a very small number of countries. Now its inclusion in the Olympic program has encouraged countries to invest in it. I would not say that we have reached maturity yet, but it is absolutely clear that this discipline really matters in rowing. It continues to grow year after year."

World Rowing is refining the rules to keep them simple. A World Beach Sprint Series will be launched in 2027, with stops in Türkiye and China.

Rolland called the Qingdao finals "a key milestone" on the road to the Olympics. "They allow us to keep improving the event and to show that we have reached the Olympic standard, both in the product we deliver and in the quality and performance of the athletes."