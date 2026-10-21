Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Explores Activities Of Centers Established For Children With Special Needs In Samarkand (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of her visit to Uzbekistan, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited a state multidisciplinary specialized preschool educational institution and the "Imkon" rehabilitation center in Samarkand on October 21.

Leyla Aliyeva was briefed on the educational, medical, and social rehabilitation services provided to children at the centers.

The "Imkon" centers offer a combination of specialized preschool education, corrective classes, medical and social rehabilitation, as well as family support services. All classes, procedures, and rehabilitation programs are free of charge.

The preschool units are designed for 150 children, where education, corrective classes, and five meals a day are provided for children aged 2 to 7.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured specially equipped rooms, rehabilitation halls, sensory integration and aqua therapy spaces, while also viewing other services aimed at children's development. Pediatricians, orthopedists, rehabilitation specialists, psychologists, speech therapists, and defectologists take care of the children.

The project aims to improve access to quality services for children with special needs.

In 2025, over 546,000 classes and procedures were conducted across the network of centers. Between 2019 and 2025, their total number reached nearly 1.5 million.