U.S. Special Envoy Reports Constructive Meeting With Russian President Putin
Steve Witkoff wrote about this on his X page.
"In St. Petersburg, we met with President Putin to build on the progress made in Oslo," he wrote.
According to him, the talks were constructive and will continue at a technical level as part of a trilateral dialogue between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.
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