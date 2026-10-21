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U.S. Special Envoy Reports Constructive Meeting With Russian President Putin


Date: 2026-10-21 01:46:44

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff gave a positive assessment of today's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

Steve Witkoff wrote about this on his X page.

"In St. Petersburg, we met with President Putin to build on the progress made in Oslo," he wrote.

According to him, the talks were constructive and will continue at a technical level as part of a trilateral dialogue between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

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Trend News Agency

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