U.S. Special Envoy Reports Constructive Meeting With Russian President Putin

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff gave a positive assessment of today's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

Steve Witkoff wrote about this on his X page.

"In St. Petersburg, we met with President Putin to build on the progress made in Oslo," he wrote.

According to him, the talks were constructive and will continue at a technical level as part of a trilateral dialogue between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.