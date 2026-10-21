Cambrilearn Lets Parents Ask Their AI Assistant How Their Child Is Doing At School

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Parents link their CambriLearn account to Claude once, then ask in plain words about lessons, homework, marks and report cards. The assistant can read but never change anything, and it sees only that parent's own children.

London, LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn, an accredited online private school for students aged 4 to 19 in more than 100 countries, has connected CambriCommand, its parent view, to AI assistants. Parents can now ask Claude about their child's schoolwork for free. A parent types“Did Emma go to all her live lessons this week?” and the answer comes from CambriLearn's own records at that moment.







CambriLearn Online School

CambriCommand is part of CambriOS, the four connected school experiences CambriLearn launched in August 2026, and its AI assistant connection was built by CambriLearn's own product and engineering team. The school has taught more than 80,000 students since it was founded in 2008 and is accredited by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel.

“Parents ask ChatGPT and Claude about homework and university applications, and some paste screenshots of report cards into them. Until now the assistant couldn't see the school,” said a CambriLearn spokesperson.“Within a few years parents will expect every school to work with their AI assistant. We want CambriLearn to set the standard for how that's done.”

What parents can ask

Parents of online learners don't get a quick word with the teacher at pickup, so the school's records are how they keep up. With CambriCommand connected, parents can ask about live lessons attended or missed, lessons coming up, homework that is overdue or due soon, and marked work with the teacher's comments. They can also see how far through each course their child is and whether a report card is ready.

Questions parents can type in their own words include:



“What homework is overdue, and what's due next week?”

“Show me Liam's marks from last month and what his teachers said.”

“How far through the Maths course is Amira?”

“Is Thabo's report card ready?” “Give me a summary of Zara's week.”

Parents can use it to plan study time, such as a two-week Maths plan built around live lessons and outstanding work. Like any AI tool, it can get a summary wrong, and CambriLearn's records remain the reference.

“A specific answer changes what happens at home,” the spokesperson said.“'Your Biology result went up this term' gets a child talking. 'How was school?' gets you 'fine'.”

Parents stay in control

CambriLearn built the connection the way it believes every school should handle AI and family data. Nothing is shared until a parent signs in to CambriLearn and approves the connection, and they can switch it off at any time from their CambriLearn profile. The assistant sees only the children linked to that parent's account and cannot change anything in CambriLearn.

Parents sign in on CambriLearn's own page, so the assistant never sees their password, and the school emails a one-time code each time an assistant is connected. A consent page then shows which assistant is asking and which children it will see, with fee details on a separate tick box.

CambriLearn keeps a record of when an assistant used the connection and what type of information it read, and deletes it after 12 months. It does not store parents' questions or the assistant's answers, which stay with the AI provider under that provider's privacy terms. Student accounts cannot connect an assistant, and CambriLearn staff cannot connect one on a parent's behalf.

Live now, starting with Claude

The connection is live for CambriLearn parents and guardians. It is free and works with Claude on the web and desktop app, including Claude's free plan. ChatGPT support is coming soon.

Parents add CambriLearn in Claude's connector settings, sign in with their CambriLearn parent account and approve access. CambriLearn's setup guide for parents covers each step.

Families considering CambriLearn can book a free consultation at cambrilearn.com

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is an accredited online private school teaching students aged 4 to 19 in more than 100 countries. It offers six curriculum pathways: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, US K-12, CAPS, KABV and IEB. Students sit external examinations at approved centres worldwide, and their qualifications are recognised by universities internationally. CambriLearn is ACCREDITED by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, REGISTERED with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA APPROVED. Learn more at cambrilearn.com

Press Inquiries

CambriLearn Marketing

marketing [at] cambrilearn.info

