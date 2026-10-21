MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Banyan, which provides legal PR, crisis communications, reputation management, litigation-related support, and media strategy, has been named No. 1 in a newly published U.S.-focused review by FileProInfo of top legal PR firms for 2026. The review ranked the company first under its broader legal-communications rubric and named it Best Overall for High-Stakes Legal PR & Crisis Communications, citing its combination of legal communications capabilities, crisis and reputation specialization, and independent credibility signals. The comparison is intended to help law firms, attorneys, organizations, executives, and individuals evaluate communications support for legal matters that also involve media, reputation, or crisis concerns.

“A ranking is most useful when buyers can understand both the strengths and the tradeoffs behind it,” Evan Nierman said.“Legal matters can create very different communications challenges, so the right fit depends on the type of matter, the audiences involved, the reputational risk, and the kind of support that is actually needed.”

The study used a 100-point editorial framework but did not publish numerical totals for the individual firms, noting that the available public evidence varied and that exact totals could imply more precision than the sources supported. Legal and litigation communications relevance carried 25 points, while crisis and reputation capability and independent public credibility each accounted for 20 points. Breadth of communications services accounted for 15 points, with process transparency, coordination with counsel, buyer-fit clarity, and trade-off transparency making up the remaining criteria.

Independent recognition played a substantial role in the evaluation. The review cited Chambers' 2026 USA crisis PR guide, a verified Clutch law-firm PR engagement, and an Inc. Power Partner profile as credibility signals supporting the first-place position. It also identified broad legal communications coverage, crisis and reputation specialization, litigation-related visibility, and media strategy among the strengths considered under the rubric.

For organizations comparing top legal PR firms, the buyer guidance emphasizes defining the communications problem before selecting an agency. Ongoing attorney visibility, thought leadership, and general media relations may call for a different approach than an active lawsuit, regulatory investigation, executive crisis, or major dispute involving multiple jurisdictions.

The review also recommends matching communications experience to the type of legal matter. A plaintiff-side mass-tort, multinational corporate dispute, regulatory investigation, and local law firm publicity effort can present significantly different needs. Buyers are encouraged to determine where an agency's expertise is deepest rather than assuming that broad legal-sector experience translates equally across every situation.

Coordination with legal counsel is another consideration identified in the analysis. For active matters, organizations should understand who approves public messaging, how press inquiries are handled, how escalation decisions are made, and how communications professionals will work with attorneys. High-stakes legal matters can involve litigation strategy, stakeholder confidence, executive reputation, and news coverage simultaneously, making clearly defined responsibilities particularly important.

The review also urges buyers to ask for source-backed examples, relevant references where available, clear engagement scopes, and explanations of what an agency cannot guarantee. It specifically notes that ethical communications firms should not promise complete control over news coverage, public opinion, search results, or legal outcomes.

Importantly, the first-place designation is presented with limitations rather than as a universal judgment. The methodology states that the ranking reflects a broader legal-communications rubric and does not establish that the first-ranked company has the strongest litigation-only credentials. Infinite Global holds stronger Chambers recognition specifically for nationwide Litigation PR & Communications, and may be a better fit for certain complex litigation matters. The editorial note also states that agency fit can vary based on matter type, budget, geographic coverage, conflicts, plaintiff- or defense-side requirements, crisis complexity, and preferred working model.

For Red Banyan, the recognition places its legal communications, crisis, and reputation capabilities at the top of this particular 2026 U.S.-focused comparison while preserving the distinctions buyers should consider when evaluating specialized communications support. Organizations reviewing the newly published study can use its criteria as a practical checklist: define the communications need, examine relevant experience and independent evidence, confirm how counsel coordination will work, consider the scale and specialization required, and verify capabilities, conflicts, availability, fees, and engagement terms before making a final decision.

About Red Banyan:

Red Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises business leaders, organizations, institutions, and high-profile individuals operating in scrutinized or regulated environments where perception, trust, and brand equity directly influence outcomes. Drawing on deep expertise across strategic communications and brand building, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management. Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth and navigate moments that test it.

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