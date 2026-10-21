HKTB Launches“Hong Kong Good Take”, An All-New Movie Tourism Guide Featuring More Than 100 Filming Locations Inviting Visitors To Explore The“Only In Hong Kong” Charm
|Star Ferry Pier
|Temple Street
|West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade
|Visit the scene of the thrilling chase in Cold War and experience the urban rhythm of one of Hong Kong's busiest transport hubs
|Explore a key filming location of C'est la vie, mon chéri and walk along this legendary night-time street to relive a story of authentic local life and the pursuit of dreams
|Stroll along the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade featured in Law and the City and feel the moving moment when the male and female leads reunite after 10 years apart
|Yim Tin Tsai
|The Peak and the Central–Mid-Levels Escalator
|Visit distinctive communities such as Yim Tin Tsai, a filming location of The Killer, and recall the film's classic church showdown
|Follow in the footsteps of Cherry Amber and The Dark Knight to visit Hong Kong landmarks such as The Peak and the Central–Mid-Levels Escalator, and see the city's top attractions in a new light
Movie-themed Guided Experiences with the Trade to Deepen Visitor Engagement
HKTB will also join hands with the trade to progressively roll out movie-themed guided experiences. Through carefully designed itineraries combining film and TV culture, community exploration and distinctive dining, these experiences will extend screen stories into the streets and lanes of local neighbourhoods, allowing visitors to explore Hong Kong from a different perspective.
Feature Stories to Roll Out Progressively to Keep Inspiring Cinematic Journeys
“Hong Kong Good Take” will present a series of feature stories in phases, introducing the appeal of movie tourism in Hong Kong from multiple perspectives and continuing to bring visitors fresh inspiration for exploring the city. Highlights of the first phase are as follows:
|Feature Stories
|Description
|Hong Kong Good Take: Step Into the Scene
| Recommends a number of movie-themed landmarks, taking visitors from the Broadway Cinematheque to the Avenue of Stars to pay tribute to the handprints and bronze statues of film stars, and on to the Hong Kong Heritage Museum and the Hong Kong Film Archive to admire precious film collections and screen stories, and to savour the development of Hong Kong cinema over the years
|Step Into the Silver Screen: An Immersive Cinematic Experience
| Themed on internationally renowned superstars Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui, these stories take visitors around Hong Kong in the footsteps of their glittering screen careers
|The Everlasting Legacy of Anita Mui, the Chameleon Queen of Hong Kong Cinema
The“Taste Hong Kong through Cinema” feature stories will also be rolled out progressively, showcasing food scenes from classic movies and inviting visitors to embark on a cinematic culinary journey through Hong Kong, savouring the city's flavours while experiencing its East-meets-West food culture. Later, in conjunction with major film events such as the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the campaign will draw on the perspectives of directors, creators and international productions to show how Hong Kong has become an important filming location for international film and TV projects, encouraging visitors to embark on movie-themed trips.
To experience“Hong Kong Good Take” firsthand, step beyond the screen and into the scene with an immersive cinematic journey across Hong Kong. Visit Discover Hong Kong website and follow the guide to explore movie-themed travel itineraries and discover iconic filming locations. Create your own cinematic memories and embark on your very own Hong Kong movie story.
Members of the media can download the photos from the following link:
Photos:
|For media enquiries, please contact:
|Ms Alice Chen
|Tel: 2807 6364
|Email: ...
|Ms Janus Lai
|Tel: 2807 6428
|Email: ...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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