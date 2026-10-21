Summit School Services Introduces Catalyst: A Transformative Technology Stack Driving Safety And Operational Success

- Tim Wertner, CEO, Summit School ServicesWARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Summit School Services has introduced Catalyst, its connected, flexible approach to safe, reliable student transportation that combines proven technology, real-time data, transportation expertise, consistent fleet standards, and accountability into one integrated solution. Through the utilization of Catalyst's technology stack, district partners and families can expect an elevated level of service and transportation experience that is more visible, informed, and proactive – providing an amplified level of confidence and peace of mind every school day.Catalyst is Summit's answer to defining a new, transformative chapter in student transportation; one that reduces unreliability and uncertainty and connects its advanced, smart technology to its teams, districts, and parents/guardians for service they can count on and trust. The creation of Catalyst is also a symbol of Summit's century-long commitment to safe, dependable student transportation and a strong demonstration of its determination in setting higher standards for safety and service.“Delivering safe, reliable transportation to the districts and families we serve is, and will always be, our priority,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Summit School Services.“Catalyst opens a world of opportunities that further supports safety and reliability. It changes student transportation by delivering more visibility, elevated safety, and better technology for school districts, families, and the teams serving our students, so that everyone involved can have a shared peace of mind and assurance that students are in the best, capable hands and on safe, dependable buses. Through Catalyst, we are truly setting a new standard in the way districts and families can trust and rely on student transportation and transforming how successfully our teams operate. It's revolutionary, and it has been really inspiring to see all the hard work my teams have put into bringing Catalyst to life.”As part of its connected approach, Catalyst powers each technology within its system to share information and communicate seamlessly, in real-time, across its operations and into the hands of not only our team members, but also the districts and families we serve, enabling greater efficiency, effectiveness, and proactivity. Districts can also integrate Catalyst's technology solutions into their existing platforms, giving them the flexibility to customize technology solutions to their district's needs.In depth, for districts, families, and our transportation teams, Catalyst's technology stack provides:Advanced, Proactive Safety.State-of-the-art smart dash cameras to inform drivers in real-time of potential risks, adding an extra layer of protection for not only our students, but also pedestrians and fellow motorists..Driving behavior monitoring to allow for greater, proactive coaching opportunities, which means driving patterns and habits can be anticipated and addressed early on – fostering safer driving behaviors.Elevated, Timely Visibility.Mobile bus tracking and notifications for timely updates on route changes and near real-time bus locations that are communicated consistently to parents, districts, and transportation teams to provide immediate peace of mind and transparency..Real-time visibility into enroute buses and direct access to on-board footage to allow for clearer communication, clarity, and prompt accountability when districts and local teams need it most.Smarter, Efficient Performance.Vehicle telematics to identify emerging maintenance care needs in advance – minimizing disruption risks and ensuring efficient vehicle performance..Route optimization powered by real-time GPS and geofencing and automated scheduling to maximize route efficiency and performance.“What Summit has is a collection of best-in-class systems for operations, maintenance, safety, and scheduling,” said Adam Silbernagel, Senior Vice President of Information Technology, Summit School Services.“And what Catalyst does is bring all of those systems together to operate in a way that makes each and every ride more visible so that school districts can focus on safely getting their kids to and from school, and parents can wake up in the morning and not have to wonder if or when their student's bus will arrive. Student transportation should work consistently, safely, reliably, and without disruptions to those who count on it, and that's exactly what Catalyst delivers.”To learn more about Catalyst, follow Summit School Service's LinkedIn page and also visit Summit School Service's website, which features a video series about Catalyst, highlighting its benefits, capabilities, and a few customer testimonials.About Summit School ServicesSummit School Services sets the standard for safe, reliable student transportation across North America. As the parent organization to trusted local operators including Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and Petermann Bus, Summit supports over 5,500 schools. Powered by Catalyst, a connected technology ecosystem, and guided by five core values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Community, and Culture, Summit delivers student transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

Anna Lam

Summit School Services

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Summit School Services Introduces Catalyst: A Transformative Technology Stack Driving Safety and Operational Success News Provided By Summit School Services October 21, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.