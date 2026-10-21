Dead Space: A Cozy Resting Place Turns A Storm-Damaged B&B Into A Murder Puzzle

Dead Space: A Cozy Resting Place (Sara Hampton Cozy Mysteries Book 2) by Nora Lynn

Nora Lynn's second Sara Hampton Cozy Mysteries book connects a concealed skeleton, a silent-film star's coastal home, and an innkeeper's fresh start

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A windstorm exposes more than structural damage in Nora Lynn's Dead Space: A Cozy Resting Place (Sara Hampton Cozy Mysteries Book 2). Arriving with Butch to take over the bed-and-breakfast she inherited from Aunt Jane on the Oregon coast, Sara Hampton encounters a murder mystery on her first night. A giant fir crashes through a wall, revealing a skeleton deliberately concealed inside a house that has weathered storms for more than eight decades.

The building was once a silent-film star's vacation home, and the discovery raises questions about both the victim and whoever had time to kill, pose a body, and hide it behind a false wall. Could the actor have concealed his harshest critic there? Could his estranged daughter have killed him to inherit twenty oceanfront acres? A local antique dealer, who stripped much of the derelict mansion's finery before Sara's uncle Jeffery bought it for Aunt Jane, adds another possible suspect.

Aunt Jane has lived in the house since 1988, but the skeleton's age remains a question. Its exposure brings immediate danger rather than simply reopening the property's past. Threats and break-ins put pressure on Sara to find answers quickly. A warning note threatens her with a place inside the wall beside the victim, making clear that someone still has a stake in what the house has hidden.

For readers drawn to mysteries built around an unusual discovery, the central puzzle involves more than identifying a killer. Access to the home, the time needed to conceal the victim, and the skeleton's conspicuous pose all matter. The storm reveals evidence without explaining it, leaving questions of identity, opportunity, and motive intertwined from the outset.

The coastal setting also has a concrete role in the mystery. The oceanfront acreage represents a potential inheritance, while the mansion's former finery connects its history to the antique dealer. Its successive uses as a film star's retreat and Aunt Jane's B&B, which Sara later inherits, bring different people into the same property's story.

Alongside those elements of the cozy mystery, Lynn gives Sara a purpose beyond investigating danger. The author describes her protagonist as someone who moves forward by helping wherever she can, an outlook Lynn connects to her own purpose in life and her faith. That emphasis offers a character-centered point of interest alongside the concealed-crime puzzle: Sara is taking responsibility for a business while trying to be useful to others.

“Sara is trying to start a new chapter in her life after her husband's death. That was inspired by my own situation.” - NORA LYNN

Nora Lynn is the author of Dead Space: A Cozy Resting Place, Book 2 in the Sara Hampton Cozy Mysteries. Writing has always been a passion for her, and she enjoys the creative process.

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Dead Space: A Cozy Resting Place Turns a Storm-Damaged B&B Into a Murder Puzzle News Provided By BrightKey PR October 21, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion



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