Florida 5 Star Roofing Urges Roof Checks Before Hurricane Season Ends

Florida 5 Star Roofing urges Central Florida and Tampa Bay homeowners to schedule a roof inspection before the Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida 5 Star Roofing, a locally owned roofing contractor in Altamonte Springs, is urging homeowners across Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area to schedule a roof inspection before hurricane season ends.Late storms are part of Florida's weather pattern. Hurricane Nicole came ashore on Florida's Atlantic coast on Nov. 10, 2022. Hurricane Milton made landfall on the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9, 2024, and crossed the peninsula. Wind damage to a roof often starts small: a few lifted shingles, a cracked tile, loose flashing. But water finds those gaps during the next round of rain.That is why the company offers complimentary inspections for residential and commercial properties. Each visit ends with a straight answer on whether the roof needs work, and if so, what kind.“Most people only look at the roof after it leaks. In Central Florida, that is usually too late. A quick inspection before the next round of storms tells you whether you need a repair, a claim file, or nothing at all,” said Alex Morales Jr., owner of Florida 5 Star Roofing.Storm preparation checklistThe company's storm preparation guide lists ten steps for Florida homeowners, and a roof check is one of them. Clearing gutters and photographing the home for insurance records are two others. For the roof itself, the guide advises looking for loose or damaged shingles and calling a roofer when the condition is unclear.Inspections and repairsBeyond inspections, the company's residential roofing services include shingle, metal and tile roof replacement, damage repair and emergency repair.The company is making a direct offer to homeowners near its home base.“If you are in the Altamonte Springs area and you have not had the roof checked this season, call us. We will walk it, photograph what we find, and tell you straight whether it is wear and tear or storm damage,” Morales added.Homeowners in Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area can schedule an inspection by phone. Service areas include Orlando, Sanford, Kissimmee, Winter Park, Ocoee and Winter Springs, with coverage extending to Tampa Bay. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.About Florida 5 Star RoofingFlorida 5 Star Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company based in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The company installs and repairs shingle, metal and tile roofs for homes and businesses across Central Florida and Tampa. Florida license: CCC1333197.

Alex Morales Jr.

Florida 5 Star Roofing

+1 407-634-3335

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Florida 5 Star Roofing Urges Roof Checks Before Hurricane Season Ends News Provided By Just Web Agency October 21, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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