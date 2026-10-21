At Philadelphia Union Kids Day, Language Access Takes Center Field

Pennsylvania School for the Deaf students perform the National Anthem in American Sign Language on the Subaru Park field.

Pennsylvania School for the Deaf Students Join Language Services Associates and Philadelphia Union for a Special National Anthem Performance

- Victoria Rodriguez-Mitchell, LSA ASL ExpertPA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many fans, a day at a Philadelphia Union match is about goals, cheers, and unforgettable moments on the field. On October 17th, however, one of the night's most meaningful moments happened before kickoff.As part of Philadelphia Union Kids Day, Language Services Associates (LSA), the Philadelphia Union's official interpretation and translation partner and the match's title sponsor, invited students from the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to participate in a special National Anthem performance in American Sign Language at Subaru Park. The students performed alongside renowned American Sign Language interpreter and LSA American Sign Language Expert Victoria Rodriguez-Mitchell.The event celebrated inclusion, accessibility, and the power of language to connect communities. For the participating students, it was an opportunity to represent the Deaf community to thousands of fans and show that communication takes many forms.While hearing fans may experience the anthem through music and lyrics, Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals often engage with it visually through the rich expression and movement of American Sign Language (ASL). The performance showcased ASL as more than just a language, but also as a meaningful expression of culture, identity, and community.Victoria Rodriguez-Mitchell, who has spent more than three decades advocating for Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities and serves as the Philadelphia Union's ASL interpreter for the National Anthem, says the moment represents much more than a pregame tradition.“When these students stepped onto the field, they were doing more than just signing the National Anthem. They were showing thousands of people that Deaf individuals belong in every space, every community, and deserve every opportunity. Visibility matters because it helps people see ability before limitation. I'm honored to share this moment with students from the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and celebrate the beauty of ASL together.”LSA and the Philadelphia Union share a commitment to making professional sports more accessible and inclusive. From ASL interpretation during the National Anthem to captioned content and community outreach efforts, the partnership helps ensure Deaf and Hard of Hearing fans can fully engage in the matchday experience.Before the game began, LSA CEO Scott Cooper stepped onto the field for the ceremonial first kick, helping launch a day dedicated to kids, community, and inclusion. For Cooper, the moment is especially meaningful as LSA's title sponsorship of Kids Day extends beyond branding. It reinforces the company's mission to remove communication barriers and create opportunities for every individual to participate, connect, and belong.For students from the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, the experience provided a unique opportunity to share American Sign Language and Deaf culture with a stadium full of fans. Their performance highlighted the importance of representation and demonstrated how accessible experiences can strengthen connections across communities.As the players took the field, one message was already clear: when communication is accessible, more people can fully participate in the moments that bring communities together.Philadelphia Union Kids Day, presented by LSA, was more than a soccer match. It showed how language access creates meaningful connections and empowers more fans to share in the experience.

Arnisa Xharra

Language Services Associates, Inc.

+1 267-962-4321

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At Philadelphia Union Kids Day, Language Access Takes Center Field News Provided By Language Services Associates, Inc. October 21, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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