5W&Co Promotes Dimetrius Lopez To Senior Corporate Trainer

Dimetrius Lopez, newly promoted Senior Corporate Trainer at Cleveland-based 5W&Co

The promotion recognizes Lopez's growth as a coach and sets up his next step, the MILE, a week-long leadership experience at the Cleveland firm.

- Dimetrius Lopez, Senior Corporate Trainer at 5W&CoCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 5W&Co, a privately owned marketing management firm based in Cleveland, Ohio, has promoted Dimetrius Lopez to Senior Corporate Trainer. The promotion comes one year after 5W&Co first featured Lopez on its blog, and it puts him on track for the MILE, the leadership experience the company requires before anyone becomes a Team Lead.MILE is short for Management Interim Leadership Experience. Before moving up to Team Lead, a Senior Corporate Trainer develops a Team Lead Support who can take over their current responsibilities. The trainer then spends a week learning new duties alongside the Assistant Manager and Manager while coaching that teammate through the work being handed off.Lopez joined 5W&Co in September 2024 after working in healthcare and staffing, and he became a Corporate Trainer within his first year. When the company spotlighted him in October 2025, he said he was driven to prove the doubters wrong. Since then, he has worked through setbacks and hard conversations and learned that leadership starts with his own habits and standards.“I've learned that being good at something yourself and being able to teach somebody else how to be good at it are two completely different skills,” Lopez said.“I think the biggest change for me is that I used to spend a lot of time thinking about how I could become more successful. Now I spend a lot more time thinking about how I can help the people around me become successful.”Founder and President Brian Ward said Lopez's focus on his team is what showed he was ready for the role.“The biggest change I've seen is Dimetrius becoming more focused on the team's success,” Ward said.“He holds himself to a higher standard, takes accountability, and goes the extra mile for his people and other teams. His field skills have improved, but more importantly, so has his ability to teach those skills to others.”Lopez said he believes everything in the business is earned, and he sees the new title as another level of responsibility.“It means I have the opportunity to train leaders to lead,” Lopez said.“Something I've really come to understand is that leadership isn't a title. It's an action. You don't become a leader just because somebody gives you a position. You become a leader through what you do every single day and the impact you have on the people around you.”Ward carried the MILE over from his time in the Marine Corps, where taking on greater responsibility means training someone to fill the gap behind you. Today, the MILE is part of the promotion path in every 5W&Co division.“To me, leadership means preparing others to carry the standard forward,” Ward said.“MILE shows that you can develop someone else while taking on more yourself, which keeps the team and business strong.”Lopez said his preparation comes down to coaching. He is working to understand what motivates each person he trains, since no two people can be led the same way. He is also learning how to develop leaders who can develop other leaders.“Right now, a big part of my preparation is focusing on the little things. Being more intentional with my time, becoming a better communicator, strengthening my ability to coach people, and making sure I'm holding myself to the same standards I expect from everyone else,” Lopez said.Lopez also wants to lead by example and build real relationships with the people he coaches.“I think sometimes people look at accountability like it's a bad thing. But to me, holding somebody accountable is part of caring about them. If I know somebody is capable of more, I'm not doing them any favors by allowing them to settle for less,” Lopez said.Ward sees the MILE as one stage in a longer climb. Once Lopez completes it, he'll work toward Team Lead and his larger goal of Assistant Manager.“I'm excited to see Dimetrius develop the people he can count on beside him and complete the MILE alongside teammates he's helped grow,” Ward said.“I believe he's ready, so I'm especially excited about what comes afterward.”Professionals interested in 5W&Co careers, leadership development opportunities, or a path from trainer to management can learn more about current openings in Cleveland by visiting the company's careers page at 5wandco.About 5W&Co5W&Co is a privately owned marketing management firm based in Cleveland, Ohio, providing sales, recruitment, marketing, and professional development services. The company takes a personable approach to building long-term client relationships and supports businesses through consumer-focused sales representation, talent scouting, brand development, and leadership development. As a veteran-led, family-run company, 5W&Co is committed to creating maximum impact through client growth, employment opportunities, and community involvement.

Brian Ward

5W&Co

+1 216-588-1212

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5W&Co Promotes Dimetrius Lopez to Senior Corporate Trainer News Provided By 5W&Co October 21, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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