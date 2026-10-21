Ashley Moore's The Den Explores The Human Cost Of An AI Safety Decision

The Den: Integrity Has a Price (Ancient Stories | Modern World) by Mr. Ashley Moore

One signature could secure an $11.8 billion government contract. Withholding it could protect lives-and put a thirty-two-year professional reputation at risk.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- That choice drives Ashley Moore's literary novel The Den: Integrity Has a Price, the first book in the Ancient Stories | Modern World series.

Daniel Mercer, a senior executive at Aegis Civic Systems, must authorize Sentinel before its nationwide deployment. But testing suggests the AI emergency-response system could assign lower priority to communities with the smallest digital footprints. With thousands of jobs and the organization's future in the balance, Daniel refuses to sign.

The consequences reach beyond the boardroom. Professional loyalties fracture, personal relationships come under strain, and people close to Daniel face costs they never agreed to accept. Protecting strangers may require sacrifices from those who know him best.

Inspired by Daniel and the lions' den, The Den brings an ancient conflict between conscience and authority into the world of corporate power and emerging technology. Its emergency-response setting makes unequal treatment a matter of public safety, with consequences that extend far beyond a system's performance.

At the novel's heart is an uncomfortable question: What responsibility do we bear when acting on principle causes harm?

Through Daniel's family, friendships, and professional allegiances, Moore examines the obligations that remain after a difficult decision has been made.

Integrity may determine what someone is willing to lose. It cannot determine whether everyone who shares that loss will believe the price was worth paying.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Den: Integrity Has a Price is the first book in Ashley Moore's Ancient Stories | Modern World series, which brings enduring moral conflicts into contemporary settings shaped by technology, institutions, and modern life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ashley Moore is the founder of the Global AI Exchange Institute, an independent initiative focused on the governance, responsible adoption, security, and societal implications of advanced technologies. His professional and research work spans artificial intelligence governance, AI risk management, cybersecurity, quantum cybersecurity, emergency management, organizational resilience, accountability, and the increasingly difficult relationship between technological capability and human responsibility.

For more information about The Global AI Exchange Institute, please visit:

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Ashley Moore

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Ashley Moore's The Den Explores the Human Cost of an AI Safety Decision News Provided By BrightKey PR October 21, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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