Orlando Magic And Threatlocker Announce Expanded Partnership

ThreatLocker has prominent branding on the Magic's official warm-up shirts (pictured with Paolo Banchero).

Expanded partnership to include a cybersecurity awareness campaign; warm-up shirt branding

- Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Orlando Magic announced today an expanded partnership with Orlando-based cybersecurity leader, ThreatLocker. The new partnership elements will include a cybersecurity awareness campaign along with the ThreatLocker brand appearing on the Magic player warmups for all games home and away. The ThreatLocker brand will also be visible on all front row courtside seat backs for Magic home games.

Aligning with Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, the cybersecurity awareness campaign will feature a commercial spot featured on Opening Night with ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins. The campaign spot will share tips for Magic fans and members of the Orlando community on how to stay secure and protect themselves.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to expand its partnership with ThreatLocker,” said Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman.“As a Magic Champion of the Community partner since 2023, ThreatLocker has demonstrated a strong commitment to the local community. We're excited to help raise cybersecurity awareness and continue growing their brand and our collective community impact.”

Warm-Up Shirt Branding

As part of the enhanced partnership, ThreatLocker will receive prominent branding on the Orlando Magic's official warm-up shirts (photo above/in link with Paolo Banchero), positioning the company front and center during pregame activities, player-focused content, and game broadcasts throughout the season.

Courtside Seatback Branding

ThreatLocker's logo will also be featured on courtside seatback covers at Kia Center, placing the brand in one of the most visible locations within the arena.

Integrated Broadcast Presence

The expanded partnership further extends to Orlando Magic broadcasts through a season-long commercial campaign and a custom-branded feature. The integrated content will provide ThreatLocker with a unique platform to engage viewers while reinforcing the company's commitment to helping individuals and organizations stay protected in an increasingly digital world.

“We're proud to continue expanding our partnership with the Orlando Magic including expanded visibility at games and being featured on MagicTV 27's broadcast in Central Florida and across the Magic's over-the-air network throughout the region,” said ThreatLocker CEO and Co-founder, Danny Jenkins.“We're delighted that this partnership will help fans stay safe online. And with October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it's a great opportunity to share a few simple steps everyone can take to better protect themselves and their families.”

ThreatLocker provides cutting-edge tools which allow companies to chart their own course free from cybercriminals. The cybersecurity leader continues to grow its existing partnership with the Orlando Magic to new heights through the naming of the ThreatLocker Garage announced in January, while providing its market-leading Zero Trust Platform to help defend the Magic's digital infrastructure.

Offering a cost-effective approach to cybersecurity, ThreatLocker uses controls to prevent threats like ransomware. With a team of skilled cybersecurity professionals offering 24/7 support, ThreatLocker assists businesses globally and continues to create a safer and more secure world.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that stops cyberattacks before they happen. The company's Zero Trust Platform prevents breaches from both known and unknown threats by allowing only explicitly trusted software and activity across endpoints, networks, and cloud systems. Built to deploy quickly and scale across complex environments, the platform reduces operational overhead while keeping business running uninterrupted. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Dublin, Reading, Dubai, and Brisbane, ThreatLocker protects over 70,000 organizations worldwide.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning eight division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, the Orlando Magic give more than $3 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while the team's staff-wide Magic Volunteer Program (MVP) provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed nearly $33 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 37 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic 2021 NBA G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic were also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the“Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Trish Wingerson

Orlando Magic

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