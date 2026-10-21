Tour De Valor: One Million Voices Announces Veterans And Support Team For 213-Mile Journey Across New York

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Tour de Valor

Veterans & Veteran Support Drivers Will Unite Oct 23-24 for an Overnight Journey Honoring All Who Served & Raise One Million Voices for Veteran Mental Health

- DVS Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALBANY, N.Y. – The Dwyer Coalition for Military Veterans & Families (DCMVF) has announced the team participating in the 2026 Tour de Valor: One Million Voices, an approximately 213-mile journey beginning Friday, October 23, at the Albany County Veterans Service Bureau and concluding Saturday, October 24, at the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Memorial in Rocky Point, Long Island.

Tour de Valor is about bringing people together. Throughout the journey, Veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserve, Military Families, Caregivers, first responders, Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Programs, and communities across New York are encouraged to come out, connect, share their voices, and be part of the journey. At its heart, Tour de Valor promotes peer support, community engagement, and the simple but powerful act of showing up for one another.

Beginning at noon on Friday, participants will travel through the Hudson Valley, cross the Bear Mountain Bridge, continue through New York City, and make their way across Long Island before reaching Rocky Point at approximately 10:00 AM Saturday. The journey will continue for approximately 22 hours, including through the overnight hours. It represents more than physical endurance; it reflects the difficult and often unseen journeys that Veterans, Service Members, Military Families, and caregivers may experience and the importance of having people and communities willing to stand beside them along the way.

Veterans Completing the Full Journey

Two military Veterans will undertake the complete journey from Albany to Rocky Point.

.Todd Dorris - U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Veteran, Program Coordinator, Dwyer Vet2Vet of Putnam

.Gavin T. Walters Sr., MSW - U.S. Air Force Veteran, Founding Executive Director, Dwyer Coalition for Military Veterans & Families

Dorris and Walters will travel the full route, riding through the night and connecting with Veterans, first responders, Dwyer Programs, Military Families, and community members along the way. The journey is intended to bring attention to the importance of peer support and the need to ensure that individuals experiencing mental health challenges know that support and connection are available.

Veterans Supporting the Journey

Two U.S. Veterans will serve as Tour de Valor support drivers throughout the journey.

.Justin Riccobono - U.S. Army Veteran

.Lionel Durant - U.S. Marine Corps Persian Gulf Veteran

Riccobono and Durant will provide vehicle and logistical support throughout the route, assist with coordination at scheduled stops, and help ensure the cyclists have the support and resources necessary to continue the journey. Their participation reinforces one of the central messages behind Tour de Valor: no one completes a difficult journey entirely alone. Support may come from the person beside you, the person behind you, or the community waiting for you at the next stop.

Tour de Valor Route and Community Stops

The Tour de Valor will travel approximately 213 miles from Albany to Rocky Point, making stops with first responders and community partners along the way. Community members, Veterans, Military Families, first responders, Dwyer Programs, and local organizations are encouraged to welcome the participants at scheduled stops.

***All arrival times are estimates and may change based on the pace of the journey, traffic, weather, road conditions, and stop duration.

Official Tour de Valor Route Map:



Live Tour de Valor Tracking:



Friday, October 23

Location Address Estimated Time

START - Albany County Veterans Service Bureau 420 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12207 Meet & Greet: 10:30 AM / Departure: 12:00 PM

Stop 1 - West Athens-Lime Street Fire Company 919 Schoharie Turnpike, Athens, NY Approx. 2:45 PM

Stop 2 - Ulster Hose Company #5 2333 US-9W, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Approx. 5:10 PM

Stop 3 - Middle Hope Fire Department 5172 Route 9W, Newburgh, NY 12550 Approx. 8:35 PM

Stop 4 - Fort Montgomery Community Stop Host Location To Be Announced TBD

Alternate: American Legion 136 Old NY-218, Highland Falls, NY 10928 Approx. 10:40 PM

Stop 5 - Buchanan Fire Department 3159 Albany Post Road, Buchanan, NY 10511 Approx. 11:45 PM

Saturday, October 24

Location Address Estimated Time

Stop 6 - FDNY Engine 95 / Ladder 36 / Foam 95 29 Vermilyea Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10034 Approx. 3:10 AM

Stop 7 - Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, Company 4 97 Jayson Avenue, Great Neck, NY 11021 Approx. 5:40 AM

Stop 8 - Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department 2 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724 Approx. 7:40 AM

FINISH - PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Memorial 621 NY-25A, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Approx. 10:00 AM

The Fort Montgomery host location is still being finalized. The American Legion at 136 Old NY-218, Highland Falls, NY 10928 is listed as the alternate location. Additional location information will be updated as final coordination is completed. The Coalition recognizes the fire departments, first responders, Dwyer Programs, community organizations, and individuals supporting the journey. Their willingness to welcome participants demonstrates what Tour de Valor is intended to represent: communities showing up for those who have served and their families.

One Million Voices: Tour de Valor is not a race, nor is it a traditional fundraising event. It is a statewide awareness initiative built around connection, belonging, and the power of community. It honors all who have served, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, and encourages Veterans, Service Members, Military Families, caregivers, first responders, peer supporters, and communities to come together, get out, connect, and raise their voices around mental health, suicide prevention, peer support, and reducing isolation. The overnight journey carries an important meaning. For someone struggling with their mental health, a difficult night can feel incredibly long. Support is not always needed between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Sometimes it's needed in the middle of the night, when someone feels alone, exhausted, or uncertain about what comes next.

Throughout Tour de Valor, there will be another rider beside you, a support vehicle nearby, a fire department opening its doors, or another community waiting farther down the road. That is the message behind the journey: even when the road is difficult, no one should have to travel it alone.

Joshua Fitzpatrick

New York State Department of Veterans' Services

5186695721 ext.

...

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Tour de Valor: One Million Voices Announces Veterans and Support Team for 213-Mile Journey Across New York News Provided By New York State Department of Veterans' Services October 21, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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