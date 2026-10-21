Over 2.40 Lakh Voters Added To Electoral Roll Under SSR In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) A total of 240,534 eligible voters have been added to Rajasthan's electoral roll under a special drive, Special Summary Revision (SSR), conducted from October 1-20, 2026, in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the campaign placed special emphasis on registering young voters in the 18–19 age group, along with other eligible citizens who had not yet enrolled.

During the period, a total of 778,147 applications through Form-6 were received from eligible citizens across all age groups. Under the special drive, 430,701 applications were received from the 18–19 age group, including 31,600 advance applications received up to October 1, 2026.

Additionally, 347,446 applications were received from individuals aged 20 years and above between October 1 and October 20. Of the total 778,147 applications received, 352,778 will be processed after the completion of the prescribed seven-day objection period.

Mahajan said that, following favourable decisions by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on applications received during the campaign, 240,534 eligible voters have been added to the electoral roll.

These include 139,972 voters in the 18–19 age group, representing the processing of 58% of applications, and 100,562 voters aged 20 years and above, representing the processing of 54% of applications. The remaining applications are being processed.

For 18–19 age group, the leading districts are Bundi, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk, Balotra, Churu, Kotputli-Behror and Sawai Madhopur based on the percentage of applications received for inclusion in the electoral roll. For age group of 20 years and above, the leading districts are Jaipur, Alwar, Churu, Karauli, Jodhpur, Sikar, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Pali and Banswara which is based on the number of applications received between October 1 and October 20. Mahajan further stated that a review of the voter registration campaign, including an assessment of an earlier video conference and a report dated October 20, 2026, identified eight assembly constituencies with consistently low performance.

The constituencies issued warnings to improve their progress are Nokha, Ramganj Mandi, Barmer, Shiv, Ghatol, Dantaramgarh, Sangod and Chhotan. The concerned Electoral Registration Officers have been directed to accelerate the registration of eligible young people and other new voters, prioritise the processing of applications for inclusion in the electoral roll, and conduct regular reviews of daily progress.

Mahajan said eligible citizens can also apply online to have their names included in the electoral roll. The objective of the campaign is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll.

District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers have been instructed to continuously monitor the drive and ensure that all applications are processed promptly in accordance with the prescribed rules. Eligible citizens can submit Form-6 online through the Election Commission of India's portal at gov or through the ECINET platform.