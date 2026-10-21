Tiger Shroff Firing: Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta Express Concern

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta have expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, stressing the importance of public safety and urging a swift investigation into the matter. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee shared he did not view it as a gang war but admitted that the uncertainty surrounding such incidents was frightening. He also expressed relief that Tiger Shroff was safe and that his driver was recovering.

Manoj Bajpayee calls incident 'scary'

“I don't see a gang war, but shots are being fired from who knows where-that's really scary. It's sad what happened to Tiger, but the best and the happiest part is that he's safe, and his driver is also recovering slowly. We aren't law and order experts or anything,” Manoj said. Referring to reports about the ongoing investigation, the actor said he hoped the authorities would bring the matter to a swift conclusion and ensure that those responsible faced consequences.“From what I've heard in the news, the investigation is ongoing. The alleged suspects have been brought to Mumbai, and they've been arrested too. I just hope the investigation wraps up as soon as possible, and that an example is set so that next time, anyone will think twice before doing something like this,” he added.

'It absolutely shakes you up': Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta, meanwhile, spoke about the sense of fear such incidents create, emphasising that feeling safe is a basic necessity for everyone.“Unfortunately, hearing it sends a wave of 'what happened?' everywhere. We all just want a normal sort of safety. Everyone needs that basic to survive, and it's really important. When it shakes like that, it absolutely shakes you up, but I'm sure the authorities are looking into it, and Tiger is safe. Yeah, God bless,” Divya said.

Investigation update: 10 arrested

As far as the investigation is concerned, the Mumbai Police have arrested seven more individuals from Haryana in connection with the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff, taking the total number of suspects arrested in the case to 10. The individuals arrested will be brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings. Among the arrested are two women as well, the police stated.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police produced three accused in connection with the firing incident before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. The accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, at around 3 am and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations. The court has granted the police custody of all three accused till October 31. (ANI)

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