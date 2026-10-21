Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Break To 'Rest And Recuperate', Apologises To Fans

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is taking some time off to focus on his health, take rest and recuperate. Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans that he will be taking a short break from writing, sharing a heartfelt message on social media in which he apologised for his absence and sought their understanding.

Big B's Message to Fans

In his latest tweet, the veteran actor wrote,“Apologies.. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything.” T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies.. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ.. - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

In his blog post, Big B extended his Dussehra greetings to fans and added, "First Dussehra greetings to all.. love happiness, fullment, prayers. under very strict rest and recuperation.. so am not allowed to communicate.. do excuse.. my apologies.. to all those that have sent me personal wishes, apologies.. but do take this as my respected responce.. more hopefully later."

The message suggested that Bachchan intends to step away from his regular writing for a few days, following advice to rest and recuperate. The actor, who frequently connects with his followers through social media posts, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Fans Pray for Actor's Well-being

The update came days after Big B greeted his fans outside his residence as part of his weekly Sunday darshan ritual. Fans quickly took to the comment section and prayed for the actor's well-being.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who has been active on the internet for several years, frequently uses social media and other online platforms to share his thoughts, experiences and updates from his life with his fans. (ANI)

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