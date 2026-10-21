Haripad: Passenger Gets Injured As Fish Pickup Van Crashes Into Electric Car!

An accident happened on the Haripad National Highway between Madhava Junction and Danappady. A pickup van loaded with fish crashed into an electric car. A woman traveling in the car got injured in the collision. People took her to a private hospital in Haripad for treatment. Her injuries are thankfully not serious. The accident involved a Tamil Nadu registration pickup van and a car belonging to Kollam natives.

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The crash impact was severe enough to flip the pickup van upside down on the road. The front side of the electric car got completely destroyed. Preliminary findings point out that the pickup van driver was driving carelessly, which led to the crash. The accident blocked traffic on the national highway for a long time. The police arrived at the scene later, brought a crane to move the vehicles, and restored normal traffic flow.

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