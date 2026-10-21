Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions Highlights Conventional Loan Rates For Fall Market Inventory

MENAFN - GetNews)"A family walks toward a suburban Tampa Bay home, illustrating conventional loan rates for fall homebuyers."Tampa mortgage brokerage Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions explains how conventional loan rates are priced for Tampa Bay buyers this fall, after Fannie Mae added VantageScore 4.0 and the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate in September.

TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2026 - Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions, a Tampa mortgage brokerage that arranges conventional loans across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, is explaining how conventional loan rates are set for Tampa Bay buyers shopping this fall's housing inventory, weeks after a federal credit-score change took effect and the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a conventional loan is a mortgage loan that is not insured or guaranteed by the government, unlike government-backed loans such as FHA, VA and USDA loans. The interest rate on a conventional mortgage is priced to the borrower and the loan, not posted as one number for the market. For a conforming conventional loan, Fannie Mae's Loan-Level Price Adjustment Matrix adjusts pricing by factors including credit score and loan-to-value ratio. Loan features such as a cash-out refinance, a condominium or an investment property carry further adjustments.

"Buyers call and ask us for 'the rate,' and the honest answer is that there isn't one," said Yuleisy Gonzalez Alvarez, President and CEO of Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions. "The rate is priced to your file: your score, how much you put down, the loan amount, what kind of property it is and whether you pay points. Those are the parts a buyer can actually work on before an offer is accepted."

The credit-score side changed in September. Under Fannie Mae Lender Letter LL-2026-06, issued September 9, 2026, Fannie Mae-approved lenders may use VantageScore 4.0 or eligible Classic FICO models for eligible loans underwritten through Desktop Underwriter. The same model must be used for every borrower on a single loan. Manually underwritten loans must continue using Classic FICO, and FICO Score 10T is not yet eligible. The change adds another scoring model that may be used when evaluating eligible loans under Fannie Mae's credit score requirements.

The Federal Reserve moved on September 16, when the Federal Open Market Committee raised the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter point, to 3-3/4 to 4 percent. That is not the rate on a mortgage. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis have noted that 30-year mortgage rates move closely with the 10-year Treasury rate, which does not move as closely with the federal funds rate.

"A Fed announcement makes headlines, but it doesn't set your mortgage rate," Gonzalez said. "We don't forecast rates. We show a buyer how their own score, down payment and points change the offer in front of them, so they can decide with real numbers."

Loan size matters too. The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, set the 2026 conforming loan limit for a one-unit home at $832,750 in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. A conventional loan amount above that limit is generally a non-conforming, or jumbo, loan. FHFA updates the limit at the end of each November, and the new figure takes effect January 1.

Down payment affects cost beyond the rate. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes that private mortgage insurance is generally not required on a conventional home loan when the buyer puts 20 percent down. Buyers putting less down may have to pay private mortgage insurance. With covered loans, borrowers may ask their servicer to cancel PMI when the balance is scheduled to reach 80 percent of the home's original value, subject to applicable requirements. Servicers generally must terminate it automatically when the balance is scheduled to reach 78 percent and the borrower is current. Fannie Mae's HomeReady program allows down payments as low as 3 percent for eligible borrowers, and its pricing matrix waives loan-level price adjustments on HomeReady loans. Down payment, credit profile and other eligibility requirements can also affect whether a borrower qualifies for a conventional loan and the terms available.

Nationally, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated 483,000 new homes for sale at the end of August, an 8.5-month supply at the current sales rate. The Census Bureau did not find the change from a year earlier statistically significant.

Four steps before locking a conventional mortgage rate this fall

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, multiple credit checks from mortgage lenders within a 45-day window are recorded as a single inquiry.A lender must provide a Loan Estimate within three business days of receiving an application. Comparing the same loan type, loan amount and loan term can give buyers a clearer view of differences in rates and costs.Paying discount points can produce a lower interest rate than a zero-point loan at the same lender, in exchange for more cash at closing.Rate locks are typically available for 30, 45 or 60 days, and extending one can be expensive if the transaction needs more time.

"Fall gives buyers room to compare homes, and they should compare loans with the same care," Gonzalez added. "Get your Loan Estimates inside the same window, ask what the rate looks like with and without points, weigh a fixed-rate mortgage against an adjustable-rate mortgage for how long you plan to stay, and lock only when your closing date is realistic."

Customer reviews for Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions also reference loan options and rate discussions. In one review, Laura Acosta said the team guided her through her mortgage options and described the interest rate she received as fitting her budget. Liennys Mederos similarly wrote that the team explained each step of the mortgage process and helped identify a mortgage option suited to her financial situation. Those reviews reflect individual customer experiences; conventional loan rates, eligibility requirements and loan options vary by borrower, property, loan structure and market conditions.

Buyers comparing conventional loan options this fall can review program details at ebenezermortgage/home-loans/conventional-loan or call Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions at (813) 284-4027.

About Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions

Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions, LLC (NMLS #1912387) is a Tampa-based, Florida-licensed mortgage brokerage offering conventional, FHA, VA and USDA home loans, mortgage refinancing and down-payment assistance programs statewide, with primary service in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Led by President and CEO Yuleisy Gonzalez Alvarez (NMLS #1507766), the bilingual English-Spanish team helps clients compare mortgage options based on eligibility, property type, borrower goals and program requirements. The company is located at 3638 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607, and can be reached at (813) 284-4027.