Waladi Launches Customisable 24-Nappy Package To Simplify Full-Time Cloth Use

MENAFN - GetNews)"Waladi Full-Time Cloth Nappy Package featuring 24 reusable cloth nappies, inserts, wet bags, a pail liner and nappy liners."Melbourne-based reusable baby products brand Waladi has introduced a guided Full-Time Cloth Nappy Package containing 24 cloth nappies, selectable inserts and practical storage accessories. The package is designed to make it easier for Australian families to establish a larger cloth nappy rotation without selecting every component separately.

MELBOURNE, Australia - October 21, 2026 - Australian reusable baby products brand Waladi has launched a customisable 24-nappy package designed to help families establish a larger reusable nappy rotation without selecting every component separately.

The launch addresses one of the practical challenges parents face when planning to use cloth nappies regularly: deciding how many nappies to buy, which inserts to choose and what supporting products are needed for storage and changes away from home.

The Waladi Full-Time Cloth Nappy Package combines these choices in a guided online builder. Customers select their preferred nappy prints and insert options while the main components of the package remain clearly defined.

The package includes:

. 24 reusable pocket cloth nappies

. 24 inserts selected by the customer

. Three hemp booster inserts

. One roll of disposable nappy liners

. One medium wet bag

. One pouch wet bag

. One pail liner

Customers can mix and match available prints rather than receiving a predetermined collection. Insert choices include options from Waladi's white bamboo, charcoal bamboo, gusseted and microfibre insert range.

“Starting with cloth can involve several decisions at once: how many nappies to buy, which inserts to choose and what is needed for storage and wash day,” Waladi said in a statement.“The Full-Time Package organises those decisions into a guided process while still allowing each family to choose the prints and inserts that suit its routine.”

Waladi's pocket-style cloth nappies have an adjustable snap system designed to fit most babies from approximately 3.5kg to 15kg. Each nappy has a waterproof PUL outer, bamboo charcoal inner lining and double gussets around the legs. The removable insert sits inside the nappy pocket and can be changed or supplemented according to the family's absorbency requirements.

The included medium wet bag and pouch wet bag support the storage of nappies and other items while away from home. The pail liner provides a reusable storage option between washes, while the disposable liners and hemp boosters give families additional options as they establish their routine.

The number of nappies a family needs can vary according to the baby's age, change frequency and washing schedule. Waladi positions the 24-nappy package as a practical starting point for families wanting a larger rotation, rather than a fixed requirement for every household.

The launch comes as Australian councils continue to encourage greater awareness of reusable nappy options. Sustainability Victoria reported in 2025 that approximately two billion nappies enter landfill in Australia each year. A reusable-nappy initiative involving 14 Victorian councils found that 80% of participating families began using cloth nappies either full-time or part-time, contributing to a 75% reduction in disposable nappy waste among participants.

At the time of release, the Full-Time Cloth Nappy Package is listed at AUD $499.99 and is available to customers across Australia through the Waladi website.

Full product details and current package options are available at:

Source for Australian reusable-nappy statistics:

About Waladi

Founded in 2018, Waladi is a Melbourne-based, Australian-owned family business supplying reusable baby products, including cloth nappies, inserts, swim nappies, training pants and wet bags. The company focuses on practical and affordable products designed to make reusable choices easier for families. Waladi's product range combines adjustable designs, straightforward information and customer choice to reduce the complexity of starting with reusable baby products.