MENAFN - GetNews) Lockhart Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing the Top Launch Video Agency (2026)

New York, NY - October 21, 2026 - Lockhart Research has published its latest market research report,“Top Launch Video Agency (2026),” offering an in-depth examination of the studios best placed to turn a startup's launch into a film that reaches investors, press, and customers at scale.

The report assesses leading agencies on demonstrated craft, launch specialization, 3D and motion-design depth, startup fit, and the strength of their client rosters. After reviewing some of the category's most credible agencies, Lockhart Research ranked Skale Solutions as the top launch video agency of 2026.

Because every serious product now launches with a film, the quality of that film has become a competitive signal in its own right. A launch video that looks like a template suggests a team that ships templates, and one that looks premium suggests a team that builds premium products, which has turned the choice of studio into a strategic decision for founders.

According to the report, Skale Solutions took the top position by building its entire practice around the launch moment and executing in the premium 3D motion-design language that now defines the most-shared launches, backed by work for Cognition, Framer, Replit, ClickUp, Airwallex, and Polymarket.

“Skale Solutions is the top launch video agency of 2026 because its fully rendered 3D work makes a product feel finished and inevitable before a single user has touched it,” the report states.“It offers single launch films and full launch campaigns with social cutdowns and supporting assets, scoped around launch windows and delivered in the fast, direct register founders expect.”

In addition to Skale Solutions, the report highlights several other credible agencies across the category.

The report identifies several key findings shaping the launch video market:



The launch video is now the most-watched asset a startup produces and is judged within roughly ninety seconds of viewing

Fully rendered 3D product shots and cinematic camera work are the visual language behind the launches that travel furthest on X, Product Hunt, and LinkedIn

Studios organized exclusively around the launch develop an intuition for pacing, structure, and distribution that generalist video producers rarely match

The client roster is the most honest available signal of how design-led companies judge a studio's work Rankings weight demonstrated craft and client evidence at 55%, with specialization and startup fit making up the remaining 45%

Researchers note that early launch videos were explainers built from a voiceover, a few screen captures, and a call to action, and that the most effective launch films today sit much closer to short cinema.

The report concludes that the launch video has become the most consequential piece of marketing a startup produces, and that Skale Solutions stands first for the quality of its 3D launch work and a specialization that sets the top of the market apart.

The full report,“Top Launch Video Agency (2026),” is now available at

About

Lockhart Research is a proprietary research firm working across global markets and industries. The firm's reports and briefings combine hard data with sector expertise, giving organizations a clearer read on where their markets are heading and what's driving the change. Learn more at lockhartresearch.