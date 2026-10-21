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British Pound Rises Against Dollar, Euro

British Pound Rises Against Dollar, Euro


Date: 2026-10-21 01:41:35

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Oct. 21 (Petra) - The British Pound edged higher against both the US dollar and the euro on Wednesday, according to UK financial reports.

Sterling rose 0.06 percent against the U.S. dollar to trade at USD1.33825, while gaining 0.11 percent against the euro to reach 1.19257 euros.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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