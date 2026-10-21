British Pound Rises Against Dollar, Euro
London, Oct. 21 (Petra) - The British Pound edged higher against both the US dollar and the euro on Wednesday, according to UK financial reports.
Sterling rose 0.06 percent against the U.S. dollar to trade at USD1.33825, while gaining 0.11 percent against the euro to reach 1.19257 euros.
//Petra// HA
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