Princess Taghrid Institute Partners With Tapy Aman For Child Safety

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) - The Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training (PTI) signed a cooperation agreement with Tapy Aman to improve child safety through modern technology during the AccessAbilities Expo 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Under the partnership, families will gain access to a specialized smartwatch that enables parents to track their children's location in real time. The technology offers additional security for families, particularly those caring for children with disabilities who require extra monitoring and support.

The integration will complement the diagnostic and assessment services provided by the Princess Taghrid Center for Measurement and Diagnosis, combining smart technology with specialized care to foster greater child independence.

Aghadeer Jweihan, General Director of the institute, said that the agreement displays the organization's commitment to leveraging technology for human well-being, noting that child safety and family peace of mind remain top priorities.

She added that participation in the Dubai expo provides a platform for regional collaboration and inclusive community building.

//Petra// HA