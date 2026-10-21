Audit Flags Massive Losses In KP Minerals Sector During PTI Rule

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Financial irregularities worth over Rs16.94 billion have reportedly been identified in the minerals sector during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an audit report, the provincial exchequer suffered losses of more than Rs16.94 billion during the financial years 2022 and 2023. The Auditor General has recommended an investigation into the matter and an inquiry against those responsible.

The report states that illegal mining caused losses of more than Rs8 billion, while outstanding dues amounting to Rs4.31 billion could not be recovered from various contractors.

Despite the presence of Minerals Department checkpoints and relevant staff, illegal mining could not be stopped, resulting in further losses of Rs3.08 billion, the report noted.

Similarly, financial irregularities amounting to Rs3.07 billion were identified due to the illegal extraction of sand and gravel under the pretext of constructing roads and small dams.

The audit report further revealed that Rs547.2 million in minerals excise duty remained uncollected, while outstanding dues worth more than Rs810 million related to coal, bauxite, limestone and soapstone mines were waived.

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According to the report, government land belonging to the Minerals Department in Peshawar was leased at just Rs200 per acre instead of the prescribed rate of Rs10,000 per acre, causing a loss of Rs140 million to the public exchequer.

In addition, losses exceeding Rs530 million were identified due to the non-recovery of small dam dues in Kohat, Nowshera, Swabi, Haripur and other districts. Meanwhile, royalty payments amounting to Rs63.6 million remained uncollected in Mardan.

The Auditor General has recommended an investigation into the financial irregularities and an inquiry against those responsible to determine the extent of losses to the public exchequer and identify those accountable.