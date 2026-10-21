European Parliament Vice-President Goes On Hunger Strike In Support Of Oleshky Residents

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

“In Oleshky, Ukraine, thousands of people are trapped in territory occupied by the Russian army, without regular access to food and medicine. Mined areas make escape extremely dangerous: those who stay risk dying of hunger, those who try to leave risk their lives. To draw international attention to this emergency, I have announced a hunger strike,” Picierno wrote.

She also called on associations, citizens, and national and local institutions to join this great nonviolent action.

“We must demand an immediate humanitarian truce, the entry of food and medicines, and the possibility of safely evacuating civilians who wish to leave the city,” the European Parliament Vice-President added.

She stressed that the residents of Oleshky must not be abandoned.

“It is time to act together, so that diplomacy delivers concrete results and no one is left to die in silence,” she said.

Pope Leo XIV discusses humanitarian situation inwith Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian troops delivered more than four tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Oleshky who had been cut off by Russian occupying forces.

Photo: Pina Picierno/Facebook