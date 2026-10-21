Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks Could Resume In November

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian news outlet Fontanka reported this, Ukrinform writes.

“The possibility of resuming trilateral talks involving representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine was specifically discussed.... Our leader informed Witkoff that we are, in principle, ready to resume trilateral talks around November 10, focusing on the key issue of establishing a security framework for Russia and Ukraine after the end of the conflict,” Ushakov said.

The BBC Russian Service adds that, according to Ushakov, the trilateral talks had initially been planned for immediately after the elections to the Russian State Duma, but those plans were allegedly derailed by“a massive Ukrainian strike on voting day.”

Ushakov also claimed that Putin had“presented his interlocutor with an objective picture of the situation along the line of contact, where the Russian forces have the full strategic initiative.”

Putin-meeting lasts about three hours

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg concluded.

It was reported earlier that Witkoff intended to discuss new proposals for ending the war in Ukraine during his visit to Russia, including the possibility of trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow, with other interested parties also potentially involved.