Fire At Hypermarket In Uman Extinguished After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a Facebook post.

"Firefighting efforts were complicated by the large area of the blaze and the substantial fire load. In addition, the threat of further Russian strikes forced rescuers to withdraw to a safe location," the statement said.

No casualties were reported. An SES pyrotechnics team inspected the area for explosive objects.

Injury toll from Russian strike on Epicentr shopping mall in Pervomaisk rises to eight

Russian forces attacked Uman with strike drones overnight on October 21. A private house, a hypermarket and a hotel were damaged. During the day, Russian forces struck the city twice more, damaging a university dormitory and private houses. Five people were injured in total.