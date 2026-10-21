Construction Fraud Involving 256 Victims: Prosecutors Seek Interpol Notices For Suspects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, from 2017 to 2022, a 46-year-old local businessman, owner and founder of 15 construction companies, together with a relative and an acquaintance, attracted investors' money by selling apartments and non-residential premises during the construction phase. At the same time, the companies lacked the necessary permits for construction work, connection to utility networks, and commissioning of the buildings," the statement said.

A separate company was set up for each residential complex, while the money received from buyers was transferred to accounts belonging to affiliated companies, concealing the actual financial situation.

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The Prosecutor General's Office added that all three suspects are hiding abroad. They were previously placed on international wanted lists between 2023 and 2025.

"Prosecutors are now preparing materials for the publication of Interpol Red Notices, which could help establish their whereabouts, secure their arrest, and arrange their extradition to Ukraine," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The report said the final number of victims of the construction fraud in Ivano-Frankivsk had been established at 256 investors, who put more than UAH 235 million into seven residential complexes that were never completed.

On October 13, 2026, prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office notified the suspects in absentia of amendments to previously issued suspicion notices and of new suspicions.

They are charged with large-scale fraud committed by a group of persons acting in prior collusion, as well as money laundering. The organizer is also accused of deliberate tax evasion.

First photo is illustrative