METRO Suspends Operations In Rivne Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the retail chain published a statement to this effect on its website.

"Today, on October 21, 2026, the METRO shopping center in Rivne, located at 21 Kulyka i Hudacheka Street, was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The company stressed that none of its employees or customers had been injured.

The shopping center has been temporarily closed. The team is assessing the damage and determining how to restore operations, the company said.

Three Ukrainian universities damaged in overnight Russian attack

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked a shopping center in the Rivne region on October 20, injuring three people. On October 21, Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported a Russian attack on a store belonging to the METRO retail chain. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service