Ukrainian Energy Companies Urge International Partners To Speed Up Aid Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a joint statement issued by Naftogaz Group, Ukrenergo, Energoatom, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), and Ukrhydroenergo, Ukrinform reports.

The energy companies stressed that Russia continues its systematic attacks on Ukraine's electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, gas production, storage and transportation facilities, and heating systems.

These attacks also pose serious nuclear and radiological safety risks by threatening reliable off-site power supplies, which are essential for the safe operation of Ukraine's nuclear power plants. The coming winter could also be one of the most difficult since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Ukrainian energy companies and their employees continue to restore damaged facilities and maintain energy supplies under extremely difficult conditions. However, the fact that Ukraine's energy system continues to function does not mean it is safe. Each new attack deepens the destruction and increases the strain on equipment, personnel, and financial resources," the statement said.

Ukraine plans EIB-backed €275M project to protect substations

The companies noted that restoration work alone cannot indefinitely compensate for the consequences of systematic destruction. At the same time, energy security does not stop at national borders, meaning that protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure will strengthen Europe's collective security.

The companies identified five priority areas for assistance. The first is to "protect critical energy infrastructure by strengthening air defense and physical protection, particularly at facilities essential to nuclear and radiological safety."

The second priority is to accelerate emergency assistance through funding, equipment supplies, and installation and connection of equipment. The energy companies also called on partners to ensure that gas and electricity can be imported during the winter.

In addition, they urged partners to mobilize grants, concessional financing, guarantees, and war-risk insurance to support urgent repairs and investment.

Another separate priority is strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its oil and gas sector.

"We are deeply grateful to the governments, international organizations, financial institutions, and private partners whose support has helped keep Ukraine's energy system running. The scale and speed of international assistance must match the scale and pace of Russian attacks, as well as the urgency of Ukraine's needs," the statement's authors added.

Photo: DTEK