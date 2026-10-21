Two Children, Adult Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Ternopil Region
"As of 16:00, an enemy UAV struck the city of Chortkiv. An outbuilding on a private household's property was damaged, causing a fire. Unfortunately, three people were injured: an adult and two children," the regional governor said.
He added that the relevant services were working at the scene.
The regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine specified that the injured children were both born in 2010.Read also: Russian drone attack damages three energy facilities in Ternopil region
Fire and rescue units, SES pyrotechnic teams, police officers, and representatives of other services have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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