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Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region

Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region


Date: 2026-10-21 01:40:25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Acting Korostyshiv Mayor Yurii Denysovets reported this on Facebook.

"The Korostyshiv community is under enemy attack once again," the statement said.

According to Denysovets, a critical infrastructure facility in the community was targeted in the latest attack.

Read also: German-invested plant in Zhytomyr region halts operations due to Russian attacks

There were no casualties, the official said.

As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the Zhytomyr region overnight on October 21 following a Russian drone attack.

Photo: Yurii Denysovets' Facebook page

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