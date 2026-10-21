Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Acting Korostyshiv Mayor Yurii Denysovets reported this on Facebook.

"The Korostyshiv community is under enemy attack once again," the statement said.

According to Denysovets, a critical infrastructure facility in the community was targeted in the latest attack.

German-invested plant in Zhytomyr region halts operations due to Russian attacks

There were no casualties, the official said.

As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the Zhytomyr region overnight on October 21 following a Russian drone attack.

Photo: Yurii Denysovets' Facebook page