Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region
"The Korostyshiv community is under enemy attack once again," the statement said.
According to Denysovets, a critical infrastructure facility in the community was targeted in the latest attack.Read also: German-invested plant in Zhytomyr region halts operations due to Russian attacks
There were no casualties, the official said.
As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the Zhytomyr region overnight on October 21 following a Russian drone attack.
Photo: Yurii Denysovets' Facebook page
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