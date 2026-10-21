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Dmitriev Calls Putin-Witkoff Meeting 'Very Productive'

Dmitriev Calls Putin-Witkoff Meeting 'Very Productive'


Date: 2026-10-21 01:40:19

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, described on Wednesday a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, which is currently taking place, as "very productive."

"Very productive meeting in St. Petersburg," Dmitriev said in a post on his X account, and shared two photos: one from a meeting with Putin, Witkoff, and several other officials, and another of him and Witkoff at an airport.

According to recent reports, the top US negotiator will present the Russian president with an updated peace proposal and suggest a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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