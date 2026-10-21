Uzbekistan Announces Azerbaijani Partnership In Gold Mining

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Uzbekistan is implementing a joint gold mining project with Azerbaijan in the Kashkadarya region.

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, the project was announced on October 21 during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the region to review projects in the industrial, agricultural and social sectors.

The gold mining project is planned to be implemented in the Kitab district.

Meanwhile, Russian investors plan to build a tourism complex worth $300 million in the Shahrisabz district. The complex will include a cable car, a hotel and a ski resort.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev noted that 20 trillion soums (approximately $1.6 billion) had been invested in the Kashkadarya region over the past five years, while the volume of attracted foreign investment had reached $7 billion. According to him, thousands of projects involving the deep processing of raw materials have been implemented in the region, and per capita income has tripled.

"Now it is necessary to ensure that the products grown here are processed more deeply within the region itself and that conditions are created for local residents to earn decent incomes," Mirziyoyev said noted.

The president also thanked foreign partners and investors for investing in the region's development and introducing new technologies and innovations.