Paul Baines

Professor of Political Marketing, Head of Executive Education, University of Leicester

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Over the last 27 years, my research has focused on political marketing and propaganda. I edited the three-volume reference series 'Political Marketing' (Sage Publications, 2011), and the four-volume reference series 'Propaganda' (Sage Publications, 2013, with Nicholas O'Shaughnessy) and the SAGE Handbook of Propaganda (SAGE, 2020) with Nicholas O'Shaughnessy and Nancy Snow. I am the co-author of the best-selling textbook 'Marketing 6e' by Baines, Rosengren and Antonetti (Oxford University Press, 2022) and 'Fundamentals of Marketing 2e' (also by OUP, 2021). I have also co-authored a series of books in the 'Explaining' series about public opinion in UK elections, the most recent of which was about Brexit, entitled 'Explaining Cameron's Catastrophe' (IndieBooks, 2017), with Sir Robert Worcester, Roger Mortimore, and Mark Gill. I have been a regular commentator in both the press and broadcast media on political marketing and propaganda topics during British elections and referendums.

I have worked for various UK government departments and UK Law Enforcement on strategic communication research projects as well as on IBM executive development programmes for London Business School and as a coach and mentor for marketing directors/CEOs of mainly medium and large companies. I am currently a Non-Executive Director of the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) and Director of the marketing research/strategic marketing consultancy, Baines Associates Limited.

–present Professor of Political Marketing, Programme Director, MSc in Management, Cranfield University

Experience