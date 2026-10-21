Kimberlee Collins
- Adjunct Faculty, Department of Family Relations and Applied Nutrition, University of Guelph
I am a scholar of critical disability and health studies whose work brings critical posthumanist perspectives to questions of how we emotionally respond to climate change, particularly eco-grief, loss, uncertainty, and non-normativity. My research examines the more-than-human world, affect, and emotion, and how these shape our imaginaries of possible futures. I have published peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on disability and the arts, affect, human–more-than-human entanglements, and affective pedagogical practices.Experience
- –present SSHRC Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Guelph
- 2024 University of Toronto, PhD / Public Health
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